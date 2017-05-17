 The Durham City Manager Seeks a Tax Hike to Pay for More Affordable Housing | Triangulator | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

May 17, 2017 News » Triangulator

Pin It
Email
Share

The Durham City Manager Seeks a Tax Hike to Pay for More Affordable Housing 

By
6.11-q_a-pic-3.jpg

As part of a $429 million budget proposal, Durham's city manager is recommending a 1.79-cent property tax increase for the 2017–18 fiscal year to help address affordable housing needs in the city.

The city's current tax rate is 56.07 cents per $100 of assessed property value, including one cent dedicated to affordable housing. A budget proposal presented Monday night by Thomas Bonfield would raise the tax rate to 57.86 cents and double the affordable housing portion to two cents. It would also dedicate 0.79 cents to public safety initiatives. 

"Addressing priority gap areas in the city's affordable housing strategy all start and end with adequate funding," Bonfield said. "That is why I am recommending an increase in the dedicated housing fund by a penny, which, coupled with federal entitlements and the existing penny for housing, brings the city's commitment to affordable housing to almost nine million dollars."

The additional penny for housing would raise $2.7 million. Bonfield said the increase is "substantial" but won't close the gap between the city's affordable housing supply and its needs. According to a 2015 housing report by Enterprise Community Partners, there are 27,300 low-income renters and homeowners in Durham. At the time of the report, there were 6,100 income-restricted, subsidized homes in Durham.

"There's not enough money to solve the city's affordable housing problem," Bonfield said.

The 1.79-cent tax hike would raise the average property tax bill by $32, to $1,041. Bonfield's proposal represents a 6 percent increase over the 2016–17 budget. 

The proposed budget would also increase funding for street improvements from $4 million to $6.6 million and eliminate daily pass fees to the city's recreation facilities for residents under the age of eighteen. Water and sewer fees would go up by an average of 2.6 percent.

This article appeared in print with the headline "+BIG MONEY."

More Triangulator »

All News »

Tags: , , , ,

  • The additional $2.7 million the tax would raise won’t solve the problem, Thomas Bonfield said, but it will help

Speaking of...

Latest in Triangulator

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Triangulator

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Who are Miller and her supporters targeting: Stephenson or Baldwin? And why?

by ct on Excitement Mounts for the Raleigh City Elections. (What, You Haven’t Noticed?) (Triangulator)

How delusional are these writers claiming failure for Trump's term. He has wiped out regulations that killed jobs which Obama …

by Laurence Smith on Donald Trump’s First Hundred Days: The Anatomy of Failure (Triangulator)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Reuniting Fourteen Durham Families, Black Mama's Day Bail Out Aims to Reform the State's Racially Biased Ransom Demands (Durham County)
  2. Senator Burr Says He Won’t Let His Intelligence Committee’s Trump-Russia Investigation Turn into a Witch Hunt (Triangulator)
  3. Despite Governor Cooper’s Veto, HB 467—the Hog-Farm-Protection Bill—Is Now Law (Triangulator)
  4. The Wake School System Wants $45 Million in Extra Funds from the County. The County Manager Says Schools Can Make Do with a Third of That. (Wake County)
  5. The Reverend Barber Is Leaving the N.C. NAACP, But He’ll Still March When We Need Him (North Carolina)

Most Recent Comments

Who are Miller and her supporters targeting: Stephenson or Baldwin? And why?

by ct on Excitement Mounts for the Raleigh City Elections. (What, You Haven’t Noticed?) (Triangulator)

How delusional are these writers claiming failure for Trump's term. He has wiped out regulations that killed jobs which Obama …

by Laurence Smith on Donald Trump’s First Hundred Days: The Anatomy of Failure (Triangulator)

This picture is old. Those are not our current commissioners.

by Marj on Wake Commissioners Call Out Developer Daniel Eller for Pushing to Evict Forest Hills Residents (Triangulator)

What's a couple billion when it's not your money?

by John Trololo on The Durham-Orange Light Rail Heads to Washington, D.C. (Triangulator)

Another low in Trump bashing.

by John Trololo on Donald Trump’s First Hundred Days: The Anatomy of Failure (Triangulator)

© 2017 Indy Week • 320 E. Chapel Hill St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation