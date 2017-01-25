The Controlled Chaos of Nora Rogers's Custom Guitar Rig 

Showing 1-1 of 1
No recent slideshows found.
No recent videos found.
The Klon Centaur is an overdrive, not a reverb.
The Pigtronix Philosopher King is less an auto-volume and more …
These guy are unbelievable! they all play in multiple acts of radically different genres and styles seamlessly. If you're a …
Thanks for spotlighting a fab drummer and cool person. I still have a stick Laura gave me after an Oregon …
The Klon Centaur is an overdrive, not a reverb.
The Pigtronix Philosopher King is less an auto-volume and more …
These guy are unbelievable! they all play in multiple acts of radically different genres and styles seamlessly. If you're a …