 The 18-Year-Old Who Owned Richard Burr in Sunday’s N&O | Triangulator | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

February 22, 2017 News » Triangulator

Pin It
Email
Share

The 18-Year-Old Who Owned Richard Burr in Sunday’s N&O 

By
2.22-tri-illo-burr.jpg

Photo Illustration by Shan Stumpf

A clever, curious ad appeared on page 12A of Sunday's News & Observer.

Paid for by Evalyn Johnson of Cary, an eighteen-year-old biology major at N.C. State who raised more than $2,000 on GoFundMe toward the quarter-page effort, the ad carried U.S. Senator Richard Burr's now-familiar pic—that oddly thin, almost forced smile, those sharp blue eyes—above the text: "LOST—United States Senator. He may respond to the title 'Senator Richard Burr,' though his constituents have been unable to verify whether this is still the case, as they have been unable to contact him in recent weeks."

It goes on to say that since his recent re-election, Burr's "concerned constituents" have been "unable to reach the Senator and have received no response to their communications. If found, please return Senator Burr to his constituents by way of a Town Hall meeting or other suitable gathering in which the Senator demonstrates his accountability to his constituents by listening to and honestly addressing their concerns."

The context is that Burr—the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, who is now leading the investigation into the Trump campaign's alleged connections to Russian operatives—and fellow senator Thom Tillis, as well as many U.S. representatives from North Carolina, are taking a pass on town halls during the current ten-day congressional recess, which ends February 27. In fact, all over the country, these town halls are in short supply, as members of Congress are dodging angry constituents concerned about health care reform, immigration, and the president's attacks on the press and judiciary, as well as a left reinvigorated by the nascent administration's chaos and scandal.

So why single out Burr? Johnson, a junior who graduated from Enloe High School at the age of fifteen, says she's seen several examples of constituents trying to reach Burr's office who haven't gotten any response. One acquaintance posted on Facebook, recounting her efforts to get Burr to do a town hall; in the comment thread, someone suggested an ad. Johnson liked the idea, so she got to work.

"Burr specifically has dismissed the protesters and callers as paid agitators," Johnson says, "and, as far as I can tell, that's not true. They're concerned about their children's education and their health care and to have them dismissed is kind of insulting."

And this underscores the need for face-to-face interaction, rather than relying on comments posted on the senator's website. "It's really easy to dismiss someone's concerns when all you're seeing is typed letters on a screen," she says. "But when you talk to people in person, it's a lot easier to understand that they're worried or scared and that your actions affect your constituents."

In short, Johnson says, Burr needs to hear from those he represents. Instead, he'll be out of state on official business. (Fittingly, perhaps, his office did not respond to the INDY's requests for comment.)

This article appeared in print with the headline "Disappearing Act"

More Triangulator »

All News »

Tags: , , , , ,

Latest in Triangulator

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Triangulator

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

Gavin Grimm is from Gloucester County, Virginia. He is not from New Jersey. The Gloucester County school board involved is …

by Jamie 2 on The Trump Administration Takes Aim at Transgender Kids (Triangulator)

As a North Carolinian I would like to add that myself and pretty much everyone I have talked to support …

by Don Pepe on Will the NCAA’s Threat Force the Legislature to Reconsider HB 2? (Triangulator)

I was there and have never tried to count a crowd, and in spite of all my enthusiasm for the …

by calnordt on Can Progressives Turn the Moral March’s Energy into Political Action? (Triangulator)

When, in the name of god and all that is holy, WHEN is the time when you are supposed to …

by Shawn1960 on After an Incident at Rolesville High, Activists Wonder if Schools Need Cops (Triangulator)

I disagree with Trump's refugee ban, and with former governor McCrory, if he likes banning refugees and says they were …

by Shawn1960 on The Five Dumbest Things Pat McCrory Said on Meet the Press (Triangulator)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Gavin Grimm is from Gloucester County, Virginia. He is not from New Jersey. The Gloucester County school board involved is …

by Jamie 2 on The Trump Administration Takes Aim at Transgender Kids (Triangulator)

As a North Carolinian I would like to add that myself and pretty much everyone I have talked to support …

by Don Pepe on Will the NCAA’s Threat Force the Legislature to Reconsider HB 2? (Triangulator)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Orange County’s Board of Adjustment to Determine Whether the So-Called Party Barn is Really Being Used as a Farm (Orange County)
  2. If Democrats Want to Regain Power, They’ll Have to Lose Their Lust for It (National)
  3. If Trump Drops DACA, Will Triangle Universities Protect Student Dreamers? (North Carolina)
  4. Four Reasons Roy Cooper’s HB 2 Compromise Is a Bad Idea (Triangulator)
  5. Wake is North Carolina’s Healthiest County, But There’s Room for Improvement (Wake County)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation