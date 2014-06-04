 Teachers give a failing grade to working conditions | Orange County | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

June 04, 2014 News » Orange County

Teachers give a failing grade to working conditions 

By
The grades are in for Chapel Hill High School. And they're not good. A recent job satisfaction survey conducted at the school—part of a statewide effort to gauge educators' morale—produced remarkably low approval numbers for the school's leadership. According to the biennial…

full article »

Tags:

Comments (23)

Showing 1-12 of 23

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-12 of 23

Add a comment

Multimedia

Slideshows
Videos

Most Recent Comments

Orange County Board of Adjustment - 3
Party Barn (aka Barn of Chapel Hill) - 0
I guess I should …

by Ron Royster on Orange County Board of Adjustment: No Parties at the Party Barn (Orange County)

Response to Bluetrain' s unfriendly comments about things "neighbors" should do sounds like the kind of action people do out …

by Joseph Pepe on Orange County’s Board of Adjustment to Determine Whether the So-Called Party Barn is Really Being Used as a Farm (Orange County)

I think they are doing a good thing showing how money can be made in agri tourism. The dollar amounts …

by dodahman 1 on Orange County’s Board of Adjustment to Determine Whether the So-Called Party Barn is Really Being Used as a Farm (Orange County)

The final sentence of this article is misleading: yes, Germany bans the public displays of Nazi-ism as well as public …

by DoeRoo on In Hillsborough, an election wrapped in a Confederate flag (Orange County)

http://barnofchapelhill.com/exciting-start/

Starting at the top, looks like a barn. By the end it definitely does not look like it …

by Clutchfan25 on Orange County’s Board of Adjustment to Determine Whether the So-Called Party Barn is Really Being Used as a Farm (Orange County)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Orange County Board of Adjustment - 3
Party Barn (aka Barn of Chapel Hill) - 0
I guess I should …

by Ron Royster on Orange County Board of Adjustment: No Parties at the Party Barn (Orange County)

Response to Bluetrain' s unfriendly comments about things "neighbors" should do sounds like the kind of action people do out …

by Joseph Pepe on Orange County’s Board of Adjustment to Determine Whether the So-Called Party Barn is Really Being Used as a Farm (Orange County)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Is Raleigh Plan to Revamp Citizens Advisory Councils a Boon for Residents—or Developers? (Wake County)
  2. What Will Trumpcare Mean for Tar Heels? (Triangulator)
  3. Court Documents: DNA Samples Indicate That N.C. Hog Farms Sprayed Pig Feces on Neighbors’ Homes (Triangulator)
  4. Critics Say Duke Energy Is Trying to Roll Back Regulations and Corner the Market on Solar Development (News Feature)
  5. Excitement Mounts for the Raleigh City Elections. (What, You Haven’t Noticed?) (Triangulator)
Indyweek Mobile
Giveaways
Hopscotch
Green Guide
Buy Indy Photos

© 2017 Indy Week • 320 E. Chapel Hill St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation