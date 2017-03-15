 Snowflake Pat McCrory Thinks the Thought Police Are Out to Get Him | Triangulator | Indy Week
March 15, 2017 News » Triangulator

Snowflake Pat McCrory Thinks the Thought Police Are Out to Get Him 

By
click to enlarge 3.15_tri_snowflake_.jpg

Photo Illustration by Shan Stumpf

Guys, why is everyone being so mean to Pat McCrory?

Recently, our erstwhile governor did an interview with an Asheville-based evangelical podcast called WORLD, in which he complained, among other things, that he lost reelection because college students voted illegally, that "most people have no idea what [HB 2] really is," that the Human Rights Campaign "thought police" is out to get him, and that, consequently, he's having trouble landing a job because everyone thinks he's a bigot.

McCrory is still especially bitter at the HRC, which he again argued is more powerful than the NRA because, while the NRA targets politicians, the HRC targets corporations. That's why HB 2 caused such a stir, he said, and why corporations and sports championships are boycotting the state.

"Heck, it's even impacted me to this day, even after I left office," McCrory told his interviewer. "People are reluctant to hire me because, oh, my gosh, he's a bigot, which is the last thing I am."

On Monday, McCrory told The News & Observer that he's been considered for part-time teaching positions, but university leaders are worried about student protests. "That's not the way our American system should operate," he said.

Speaking of sports championships that have fled the state because of HB 2, the NCAA tournament gets underway this week—but not in Greensboro, as originally planned. So on Selection Sunday, state Representative Mark Brody—R-Monroe, slogan: "In God I trust"—posted on his Facebook page that he would file a bill called the Athletic Association Accountability Act, which would seek to determine whether the ACC and NCAA had engaged in political activities over HB 2 in violation of their nonprofit charters.

"I believe the NCAA and the ACC have stepped out of bounds and, to the best of my ability, will never allow the General Assembly to relinquish its legislative authority over the internal affairs of the State or succumb to economic extortion to and from either the NCAA or the ACC," Brody wrote.

To translate: Brody believes the NCAA and ACC shouldn't be allowed to exercise moral judgment or speak out against laws they believe are wrongheaded and mean-spirited. (Cough First Amendment cough.)

So weird how people who fall over themselves to make political piñatas out of vulnerable populations demand safe spaces the second they encounter the consequences of their actions.

Tiny violins, everyone!

This article appeared in print with the headline "+Snowflakes."

