 Should Auld Acquaintance Be Forgot? (Yes): Welcome to the INDY’s Year in Review | News Feature | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

December 28, 2016 News » News Feature

Pin It
Email
Share

Should Auld Acquaintance Be Forgot? (Yes): Welcome to the INDY’s Year in Review 

Rummaging through the dumpster fire of 2016 and six resolutions for living in Trump’s America

By
click to enlarge untitled-1.jpg

So that was quite the year.

There was the Pulse massacre and countless other atrocities, so many that we became numb to them. More chaos in Syria and nuclear saber-rattling from North Korea. Refugee crises and terrorism in Europe. Brexit. Fake news. The alt-right. HB 2. Governor McCrory and the coal ash scandal. Rising global temperatures. Hurricane Matthew. The heroes of our youth—Prince and Bowie, Haggard and Phife Dawg, Leonard Cohen and George Michael—gone.

And, of course, we somehow made the orange-tinted, pussy-grabbing Donald Trump the forty-fifth president of the United States. His white nationalist pal, Breitbart CEO Steve Bannon, will become a top White House adviser, and Alabama senator Jeff Sessions—a man fellow Republicans deemed too racist for the federal bench thirty years ago but who is now set to be attorney general—will be in charge of enforcing civil rights and voting rights laws. (Thanks for that, James Comey.)

With that unsettling reality upon us—and with it, a creeping sense that the American experiment is imperiled—we wanted to use this last issue of the year to take one final look at the dumpster fire that was 2016 and offer our hopes that 2017 will be just a little bit better.

In the pages that follow, you'll find an essay of photos taken this year by INDY photographers chronicling the goings-on in the Triangle, as well as our timeline of important events in 2016 (in case your holidays were too cheery).

Throughout this package, we've also included a half-dozen resolutions for living in Trump's America. Toward the back, you'll find retrospectives on the year in music, food, and culture, as well as our guide to New Year's Eve revelry.

We hope you enjoy this look back, and let's cross our fingers and hope the universe smiles on us a little more in 2017.

The Year in Review: A Timeline of 2016

The Year in Review: 2016 in Pictures

Resolutions for Living in Trump’s America in 2017

More News Feature »

All News »

Tags: , , , , , ,

  • Rummaging through the dumpster fire of 2016 and six resolutions for living in Trump’s America

Latest in News Feature

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in News Feature

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

Sewage sludge regularly tests positive for a host of heavy metals, flame retardants, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, pharmaceuticals, phthalates, dioxins, and …

by piercen54 on Sludge, a free fertilizer for farmers, can pose health and environmental risks (News Feature)

Pat McCrory lost. The NCGOP and party leaders refuse to accept that decision, the will of the voters. The republican …

by cityfox on Sneak Attack: Inside the Legislature’s Surprise Assault on Democracy (News Feature)

From these headlines, I understand that being elected is no longer its own reward. It has mostly been to punish …

by Glenn Maughan on Sneak Attack: Inside the Legislature’s Surprise Assault on Democracy (News Feature)

100 percent sure there is a bulk of this story missing. officer shows up, says make my day and tased …

by Daryl Mac on Accused By an Ex-Cop of Excessive Force in 2014, Three Durham Officers Escaped Discipline (News Feature)

The print version emphasizes threats;
victims, witnesses,
complainants, and family members of complainants
should not be threatened. …

by Chris Tiffany on Accused By an Ex-Cop of Excessive Force in 2014, Three Durham Officers Escaped Discipline (News Feature)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Sewage sludge regularly tests positive for a host of heavy metals, flame retardants, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, pharmaceuticals, phthalates, dioxins, and …

by piercen54 on Sludge, a free fertilizer for farmers, can pose health and environmental risks (News Feature)

Pat McCrory lost. The NCGOP and party leaders refuse to accept that decision, the will of the voters. The republican …

by cityfox on Sneak Attack: Inside the Legislature’s Surprise Assault on Democracy (News Feature)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. The Year in Review: A Timeline of 2016 (News Feature)
  2. Resolutions for Living in Trump’s America in 2017 (News Feature)
  3. INDY's 2016 Year-In-Photos (News Feature)
  4. Sneak Attack: Inside the Legislature’s Surprise Assault on Democracy (News Feature)
  5. Do the Legislature’s Republicans Really Have a Stronger Mandate Than Roy Cooper? (Triangulator)

© 2016 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation