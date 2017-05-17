Senator Burr Says He Won’t Let His Intelligence Committee’s Trump-Russia Investigation Turn into a Witch Hunt 

U.S. Senator Richard Burr, the North Carolina Republican who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, joined a full house of influential North Carolina GOP leaders when he arrived in Raleigh Friday evening. The visit came at a time when Burr's profile was mushrooming as leader of the Senate investigation of ties between President Trump and Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election.

After the meeting, he told the INDY that his panel's probe will follow up on "every intelligent statement," but he won't allow the probe to turn into a witch hunt. Read into that what you will.

"We are in the interview stage right now, so it's pretty extensive," Burr said. "I think we've finished about thirty interviews so far." Burr said the ongoing investigation has not yet given him "a good feel for what the full extent of it is."

Burr, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton, and U.S. Senator Thom Tillis were among the featured speakers for the Jesse Helms Center Foundation Thirtieth Anniversary Lecture Dinner.

Those in attendance included a who's who of Republican bigs: political kingpin Art Pope, U.S. representatives Mark Walker and Richard Hudson, former U.S. ambassador to Denmark James Cain, former assistant secretary of defense Robert Wilkie, former Raleigh mayor and Wake County commission chairman Paul Coble, fundraiser Louis DeJoy, and former Helms aide Jimmy Broughton.

Outside the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel, about fifteen demonstrators gathered at noon, before Tillis was scheduled to speak, to urge the appointment of a special prosecutor into suspected links between Trump and Russia.

Said demonstrator Mandy Hitchcock of Carrboro: "I am here because I am really disturbed about the firing of [former FBI director] Jim Comey. I think the senators need to think more about the state of our democracy and less about their own futures."

A group of about seventy-five showed up at four p.m. in hopes of catching Burr, chanting and carrying signs as news cameras gathered. But the senator didn't make an appearance until about seven forty-five, and the protesters were long gone.

