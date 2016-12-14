 Sarah Shook and Erika Libero Mark Progressive Territory With Rainbow Decals and Amplify Women’s Voices | Arts Feature | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

December 14, 2016 Arts » Arts Feature

Sarah Shook and Erika Libero Mark Progressive Territory With Rainbow Decals and Amplify Women’s Voices 

By
Wander into The Cave in Chapel Hill one night and you might be served by Sarah Shook, a sharp, fiery songwriter who, away from the bar, leads a cracking country band, The Disarmers. This year, Shook and her friend, Erika Libero, who…

full article »

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Multimedia

Slideshows
Videos

Most Recent Comments

The quotes from the artists read like the vapid gobblygook newspeak of a freshly graduated business consultant. One who, without …

by ProudlyAfilliated on Durham Artists Movement Is a Safe Space and a Strong Voice for Artists Who Need It Most (Arts Feature)

There is a long list of benefits that can come out of a successful viral marketing campaign for your business. …

by Ryan Silver on A tale of two memes: The Triangle backstories of a pair of recent viral video sensations (Arts Feature)

I've been waiting for over a decade to get in there without feeling like I'm wasting anyone's time. Now I …

by Liz Mckay on Durham’s Best (OK, Only) Rare Tuba Museum Opens to the Public (Arts Feature)

Wow, thank you for the wonderful editorial and amazing pictures. All the best to you two! - Aiyana

by SimonettiTubaCollection on Durham’s Best (OK, Only) Rare Tuba Museum Opens to the Public (Arts Feature)

WOW, good information.

by Diana Haywood on Discover Oberlin Cemetery, a Buried History of Black Prosperity Hidden in Cameron Village (Arts Feature)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

The quotes from the artists read like the vapid gobblygook newspeak of a freshly graduated business consultant. One who, without …

by ProudlyAfilliated on Durham Artists Movement Is a Safe Space and a Strong Voice for Artists Who Need It Most (Arts Feature)

There is a long list of benefits that can come out of a successful viral marketing campaign for your business. …

by Ryan Silver on A tale of two memes: The Triangle backstories of a pair of recent viral video sensations (Arts Feature)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Common Ground Closed. Sonorous Road Might Be Next. Is It Curtains for Small, Affordable Theaters in the Triangle? (Theater)
  2. A Fifty-Year-Old Time Capsule Exhumed in Lakewood Reveals Continuity in Durham’s Shifting Urban Landscape (Arts Feature)
  3. In the N.C. Chinese Lantern Festival, Sichuan Artisans Light Up the Dark in Cary (Arts Feature)
Indyweek Mobile
Giveaways
Hopscotch
Green Guide
Buy Indy Photos

© 2016 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation