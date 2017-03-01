 Record Review: Blue Cactus Mends Prickly Heartache With Country Crooning | Record Review | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

March 01, 2017 Music » Record Review

Pin It
Email
Share

Record Review: Blue Cactus Mends Prickly Heartache With Country Crooning 

By
0301music_reviews_bluecactus.jpg

Blue Cactus

Blue Cactus's tagline, "one prick, and you're stuck," feels like cheesy country kitsch. But it's fitting for the duo, whose new-meets-old country blend will beckon the listener back again. Steph Stewart and Mario Arnez, operating as Blue Cactus, fully embody the love and heartbreak of honky-tonk without completely abandoning their Americana roots on their debut.

Blue Cactus is filled with sweeping ballads that depict the trials and tribulations of relationships, infusing classic country with an acutely personal sensibility and modern instrumentation. The album stems from the winding down of two significant relationships—the duo's previous string-band endeavor, Steph Stewart and the Boyfriends, and Stewart's marriage—and the beginning of another (Stewart and Arnez are also partners).

The album begins with a few upbeat ditties before shifting to longer, softer ballads. Delicate drums, electric guitar, fiddle, and more layer upon one another throughout, and each track seamlessly flows into the next. "So Right (You Got Left)" becomes an easy sing-along as Stewart's sweet Southern accent bounces alongside easygoing instrumentation.

Even through a set of speakers, Stewart and Arnez's dynamic chemistry is delightfully apparent. They trade off the responsibility of lead vocals and harmonizing, their voices weaving together with the ease of natural conversation from track to track. But tucked between the discourse, two instrumental tracks shift the scene from last call at a country bar to the subsequent loneliness of a distant, empty home—literally or figuratively.

Elsewhere, that emptiness becomes increasingly palpable. "You put all our pictures in the closet/All my clothes in a suitcase by the door," Stewart croons on "Forever (Never Happened For Me)" over a weepy guitar, and "Not Alone ('Til You Come Home)" hits even harder. Stewart's strong voice and her striking lyrics cut deep, while delicate instrumentation and Arnez's haunting harmonizing only add to the song's intense emotional pull.

At its root, Blue Cactus speaks to a sense of collective heartache, but one that isn't permanent. On the album's closing track, Stewart sings, "Cause the present that's happened/Just became the past." Blue Cactus sings of a brokenness that also inspires, in songs that imagine the bright days that lie ahead.

More Record Review »

All Music »

Tags: , , , ,

  • The new project from Steph Stewart and Mario Arnez has bright outlook for the future.

Latest in Record Review

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Record Review

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

Love it! All the songs are beautiful!

by Jon Champion on Record Review: The Return of The Veldt, The Shocking Fuzz of Your Electric Fur: The Drake Equation, Is Great (Record Review)

I love this

by Carol Davis on Record Review: On Damager, Body Games Makes Beautiful, Broken-Hearted Electronic Pop (Record Review)

it real good

by jlew on Record Review: On Damager, Body Games Makes Beautiful, Broken-Hearted Electronic Pop (Record Review)

This release will be available Friday December 4th here:

http://gnoer.bandcamp.com/

Thanks! …

by Scott Phillips on Review: The electronic excellence of GNØER's Tethers Down (Record Review)

You should have let Currin write this. One of the best singers on earth and these were your observations? sounds …

by Remo on Record review: Jeanne Jolly's A Place to Run (Record Review)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Love it! All the songs are beautiful!

by Jon Champion on Record Review: The Return of The Veldt, The Shocking Fuzz of Your Electric Fur: The Drake Equation, Is Great (Record Review)

I love this

by Carol Davis on Record Review: On Damager, Body Games Makes Beautiful, Broken-Hearted Electronic Pop (Record Review)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Byrd Is the Word: Jonathan Byrd Reflects on His Craft and Carolina (Five Words with...)
  2. Record Review: Natural Causes Go Fast and Furious on LP Number Two (Record Review)
  3. Record Review: With A Series of Circles, Stray Owls Offer Accented Rock (Record Review)
  4. Record Review: Trust Trandle's Comfortable Instrumental Hip-Hop (Record Review)
  5. In the White-Dominated Space of Corporate Folk, Kaia Kater and Others Are Finding Their Footholds (Music Feature)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation