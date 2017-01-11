 Raleigh’s First Responders Want More Money, But the Mayor Wants Them to Wait | Triangulator | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

January 11, 2017 News » Triangulator

Pin It
Email
Share

Raleigh’s First Responders Want More Money, But the Mayor Wants Them to Wait 

By

At last week's Raleigh City Council meeting, the city's first responders renewed their calls for raises—and once again, Mayor Nancy McFarlane stressed the need to wait.

Raleigh Police Protective Association president Matt Cooper told the council that, in the past year, sixty-three sworn RPD officers—the police force has an authorized strength of eight hundred officers—had left the department, with about a quarter of them going to other law enforcement agencies, and half of those going to other agencies within the county. 

"Lack of pay, along with the belief that the city will not cross over to compensate us in the future, is a main factor in why officers are deciding to leave the Raleigh Police Department," Cooper said. The starting pay for city cops is $35,310, according to a WRAL analysis, lower than every other municipality in Wake County.

Tyler Pierce of Raleigh Firefighters United echoed Cooper's sentiment: "The current pay system provides a very bleak outlook for those who want to make this profession a career in Raleigh. I know you can draft a budget that is both fiscally responsible to the citizens and provide fair pay to public safety employees."

The starting salary for Raleigh firefighters is just $32,673. By comparison, Cary starts its firefighters at $35,984. Even in Apex, whose population is one-tenth that of Raleigh's, firefighters start at $35,880 per year.

In June, council members, led by David Cox, nearly provided a one-time bonus to raise first responders' starting pay to "market standard," about $40,000 per year for police officers and $36,000 for firefighters. That motion—which McFarlane opposed on the basis that "the decision is best made in the context of the entire organization"—failed 4–3.

She wanted to hold off until the city had completed its "pay study," which will help the city determine how its employees' pay compares to similar markets around the country. The $150,000 study is scheduled to conclude by the end of the month. Even so, the council is nonetheless likely to have another fight on its hands, as Cooper noted that the study sought to merely bring city employees up to the fiftieth percentile of comparable markets—and no more.

"Fifty percent is not an acceptable level. Fifty percent is only average," Cooper said. "This plan will not attract quality applicants, nor will it reward and retain the excellent officers we have."

More Triangulator »

All News »

Tags: , , , , ,

  • Nancy McFarlane thinks the city should address all of its employees’ salaries, not just cops and firefighters

Latest in Triangulator

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Triangulator

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

FYI, you have the pictures of Lee Roberts and Andrew Heath switched.

by Bob Coats on On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Places Close Advisers on Key State Boards (Triangulator)

Thanks, Lewis. We've made a correction to the info graphic.

by Susan Harper, INDY Publisher on On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Places Close Advisers on Key State Boards (Triangulator)

FYI, I don't think the picture you have of Bob Stephens is the same Bob Stephens that recently served as …

by Lewis Lamar on On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Places Close Advisers on Key State Boards (Triangulator)

Senate district 16 is shaded wrong on the map. It is shaded medium red; it should be shaded medium blue.

by George Greene on Do the Legislature’s Republicans Really Have a Stronger Mandate Than Roy Cooper? (Triangulator)

The financing should be through the newly created 50 and 100 year bonds Wall Street is now using.

The …

by duh on If Durham and Orange County Want Light Rail, They’ll Have to Pay Up (Triangulator)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

FYI, you have the pictures of Lee Roberts and Andrew Heath switched.

by Bob Coats on On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Places Close Advisers on Key State Boards (Triangulator)

Thanks, Lewis. We've made a correction to the info graphic.

by Susan Harper, INDY Publisher on On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Places Close Advisers on Key State Boards (Triangulator)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Five Things We Want to See from New Governor Roy Cooper (News Feature)
  2. The Human Relations Commission Issues a Scathing Report About the Durham County Detention Facility (Durham County)
  3. On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Places Close Advisers on Key State Boards (Triangulator)
  4. Endangered Red Wolf Shot Dead in Eastern North Carolina (Triangulator)
  5. In October, Raleigh Created a Task Force to Look at Airbnb Rules. Why Hasn’t It Met? (Wake County)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation