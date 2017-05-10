 Raleigh Artist David McConnell's Infinity Hundred Is a Biodiverse Alternative to Big Agriculture | Food Feature | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

May 10, 2017 Food » Food Feature

Raleigh Artist David McConnell's Infinity Hundred Is a Biodiverse Alternative to Big Agriculture 

By
Leave it to David McConnell: he doesn't do anything half-assed. The Raleigh-based artist's latest canvas may be his most ambitious to date. Instead of one large, encompassing frame, he employs several within Infinity Hundred, his backyard food forest. In each frame, he…

full article »

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Multimedia

Slideshows
Videos

Most Recent Comments

Thank you for covering how the brutality of industrial farming affects human farmers and their neighbors in this story and …

by Linda Watson on Local Film Under Contract Highlights the Human Story Behind the Chicken in Your Biscuit (Food Feature)

Thanks mr.bell

by Sheissobad on Sankofa Farms Plants Seeds of Empowerment for Black Youth in Durham (Food Feature)

Thank you Mr. Bell, this program is a much needed blessing. You have given these children a little more hope …

by Diana Carter on Sankofa Farms Plants Seeds of Empowerment for Black Youth in Durham (Food Feature)

Mr. Bell, Thanks for being that Servant Leader that the NC Public Education System so desperately needs. For those of …

by Hawkins O'Neal on Sankofa Farms Plants Seeds of Empowerment for Black Youth in Durham (Food Feature)

Anyone who would eat a whole cup of cashews isn't doing it right. Eat a small handful, and you get …

by Ken Cory on No carbs? Go nuts with cashews (Food Feature)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

This is now called Awaz and it's a charming little spot. I have spent about a month in Ethiopia and …

by ZGF on Ashee Ethiopian Cuisine (Wake County)

Neomonde had an official name change recently. We are no longer Neomonde Bakery & Deli. We are now Neomonde Mediterranean.

by Neomonde Mediterranean on Neomonde Bakery & Deli (Wake County)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Raleigh Provisions Owner Kim Hammer Unpacks the Art of Opening a Local Grocery (Food Feature)
  2. Cook with This: Boxcarr Handmade Cheese’s Campo Tastes Like Italy by Way of Cedar Grove (Food Feature)
Indyweek Mobile
Giveaways
Hopscotch
Green Guide
Buy Indy Photos

© 2017 Indy Week • 320 E. Chapel Hill St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation