 Preserve the Best of the Winter Season for Warmer Weather Rewards | Food Feature | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

January 25, 2017 Food » Food Feature

Pin It
Email
Share

Preserve the Best of the Winter Season for Warmer Weather Rewards 

By
Erin Urquhart fills jars with with cooked, chopped beets and vinegar that had been boiled with jalapeños, garlic, thyme and whole peppercorns.

Photo by Alex Boerner

Erin Urquhart fills jars with with cooked, chopped beets and vinegar that had been boiled with jalapeños, garlic, thyme and whole peppercorns.

The Mason jar, a now-trendy token of creative reuse, has come to symbolize Southern food. We see jars as cocktail glasses, sweating on bar tops from Carrboro to Brooklyn, while Pinterest devotes pages to ways of transforming them into everything from tiny votive candleholders to crafty snow globes.

But preservation is the Mason jar's most reliable and beautiful function, and it takes patience. 'Putting up' sometimes means forgetting to set a kitchen timer and accidentally turning a batch of stove-top orange marmalade into fruit leather. It means waiting three weeks to pop open a jar of pickles. But the reward is a taste of summer, delivered by a jar of canned fruit opened amid the doldrums of winter. And winter has its own edible treasures. These three will enable you to save, and savor, the best of winter.

Erin Urquhart's Angostura Blood Orange Marmalade. - PHOTO BY ALEX BOERNER
  • Photo by Alex Boerner
  • Erin Urquhart's Angostura Blood Orange Marmalade.

Angostura Blood Orange Marmalade

Yield: 6 half pints3 pounds blood oranges

6 cups white sugar

8 cups water

3 to 5 tablespoons Angostura bitters

Wash and scrub oranges and place them in a pot. Cover with water and set on the stove over high heat. Bring the liquid to a boil, reduce the heat to medium-low, and cover.

Simmer the oranges until the rinds are tender enough to be easily pierced with a fork. Remove the pot from the heat and let oranges cool completely.

When oranges are cool, remove from the pot. Measure 6 cups of the cooking water; reserve.

Cut the oranges in half across the middle. With a spoon, scoop the interior flesh out and into a bowl. Remove the seeds and discard. Cut each half into four wedges and then cut those wedges into thin strips.

In a large pot, combine the reserved cooking water, the pulp, zest, and sugar. Place over high heat and bring to a boil. Cook at a controlled boil, stirring regularly until the volume in the pot has reduced by about half.

Monitor the temperature with a thermometer. The marmalade is done when it reaches 220 degrees F. Right before it reaches that temperature, stir in Angostura bitters.

Pour marmalade into sterilized jars, leaving half-inch headspace. Wipe the rims, apply the BPA-free lids and rings, and let set in fridge. Or, for shelf stability, process jars in a boiling water bath for 10 minutes.

Remove the jars and set them on a folded kitchen towel to cool for 12-24 hours.

Erin Urquhart's Kickin Pickled Beets are made with jalapeños, garlic, fresh thyme and whole peppercorns. - PHOTO BY ALEX BOERNER
  • Photo by Alex Boerner
  • Erin Urquhart's Kickin Pickled Beets are made with jalapeños, garlic, fresh thyme and whole peppercorns.

Kickin' Pickled Beets

Yield: 4 pints

2 pounds red beets

3 cups apple cider vinegar

1 cup water

4 cloves garlic (peeled and sliced)

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

2 small jalapeño peppers (cut in half lengthwise, seeds removed)

1 tablespoon fresh thyme (chopped)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Place rack in middle of oven.

Wash and scrub beets and put in a baking dish. Add about 1/4 inch of water to the bottom. Cover with foil. Roast for 45–55 minutes. Test for doneness with a small knife—it should slip easily into the thickest part of the beet.

Remove dish from the oven and allow beets to completely cool. Slice a thin layer off the top and bottom of each beet and remove the peel. Cut in half, then into 1/4-inch thick slices.

Meanwhile, in a large pot combine vinegar, water, salt, peppercorns, garlic, peppers, and thyme. Bring to a boil, then simmer on medium heat for five minutes.

Pack beets into your sterilized jars. Ladle brine and brine ingredients into jars, leaving a half-inch or so of headspace. Wipe the rims, apply the BPA-free lids and rings, and let set in fridge. Or, for shelf stability, process jars in a boiling water bath for 10 minutes.

Remove the jars and set them on a folded kitchen towel to cool.

Let it pickle for at least three weeks before consuming.

Whiskey Ginger Jelly

Yield: 6 half pints

750 ml whiskey

2 cups fresh apple cider

Juice from 1 lemon

1 package of liquid pectin

3 1/4 cup white sugar

2 inches of fresh ginger (peeled and chopped into 1/4-inch slices)

In a small pot, combine one cup of apple cider and the ginger slices. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover, and simmer on low-medium heat for ten minutes.

In a large pot, combine all cider (one fresh cup plus the ginger-infused cider), lemon juice, whiskey, fresh ginger, and sugar. Bring to a hard boil over high heat for seven to ten minutes, stirring regularly until consistency has thickened. Add pectin. At this point the bubbles should look shiny and syrupy.

Test the jelly set using the saucer test: freeze a saucer for fifteen minutes, drop one teaspoon of jelly onto a saucer, and place in fridge for one minute. Nudge the edge of the jelly; it should wrinkle if set.

Remove ginger slices and pour jelly into prepared jars, wipe rims, apply lids and rings, and set in fridge. Or process in a hot water bath for ten minutes (see above).

Remove from water bath and let cool on a folded towel for 12-24 hours.

See more at www.puttingupwitherin.com

This article appeared in print with the headline "Putting Up With Winter."

More Food Feature »

All Food »

Tags: , , ,

  • Learn to put up Angostura Blood Orange Marmalade, Kickin' Pickled Beets, and Whiskey Ginger Jelly.

Latest in Food Feature

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Food Feature

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

I can only imagine how tiring this trip would be, but what an adventure and novel book tour! Rock on!

by Susie from Indianapolis on A Food Truck Adventure: How Sara Lee’s Bread Became Vivian Howard’s Butter (Food Feature)

Tony c. Where did you get your pamphlets from. I am in Wilmington

by thepaintedlady on Foraging for wild edible mushrooms in North Carolina (Food Feature)

Nancy! This is you ! Thanks for the many many many ...down home meals you shared with me !! Since …

by LM on As the Nation Feasted on Southern Food Fads, We Held Down Our Diverse Roots (Food Feature)

Using a stand mixer, whisk for about 10 minutes or until Swiss meringue is firm and bowl feels cool. best …

by jadegraham on A New Local Cookbook, Southern Breads, Celebrates a Storied Southern Staple (Food Feature)

I love collards. My friends and family tell me I cook the best they've ever eaten. I got that from …

by Kitty Hegemann 1 on Despite Urban Sprawl and Industry, a Durham Family Collard Farm Lives On (Food Feature)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Everything very unprofessional. They just want to charge you an "revolutionary fee" with all the service making pressure on you. …

by feullies on Blue Note Grill (Durham County)

Simply the best caribbean food in town!

by prince on Golden Krust Caribbean Grill & Bakery (Durham County)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. A Vintage White House Cookbook by 1887's Martha Stewart Turns Up at a Local Library Sale—But Wait for the Twist (Food Feature)
  2. Dieting's a Drag. Treat Yourself to Some of Our Favorite Bite-Size Sweets at Local Spots. (Food Feature)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation