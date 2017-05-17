Play Moogfest Bingo! It’s a Game! And It’s Fun! 

How to Play Moogfest Bingo!
1. Go to Moogfest. Bring your marker and a keen eye.
2. Spot one of these hairstyles? (You will.) Mark it!
3. Match four in row, either vertically, horizontally, or diagonally, before your friends do. Yell "bingo!" to claim victory. Then make your buddies buy you a shot.
4. Win? Lose? It's all the same. Go home and sleep off your drunk. Wake up, grab another INDY, and do it all over again.
*You'll notice we're not giving you a free space. Don't worry. You won't need it.
