 Play Moogfest Bingo! It's a Game! And It's Fun!
May 17, 2017 Music » Festival Guide

Play Moogfest Bingo! It’s a Game! And It’s Fun! 

By

How to Play Moogfest Bingo!

1. Go to Moogfest. Bring your marker and a keen eye.

2. Spot one of these hairstyles? (You will.) Mark it!

3. Match four in row, either vertically, horizontally, or diagonally, before your friends do. Yell "bingo!" to claim victory. Then make your buddies buy you a shot.

4. Win? Lose? It's all the same. Go home and sleep off your drunk. Wake up, grab another INDY, and do it all over again.

*You'll notice we're not giving you a free space. Don't worry. You won't need it.

click to enlarge ILLUSTRATION BY CHRISTOPHER WILLIAMS
  • Illustration by Christopher Williams

  • Click. Download. Print. Drink. Sleep. Repeat.

Speaking of...

Talented songwriters and gifted pickers in their own right. So glad Steve has given them a greater audience, but they …

by m.cris.rivera on How North Carolina's Steep Canyon Rangers have become one of bluegrass' great emissaries

Sure would like to see the Steep Canyon Rangers play at Pickathon in Oregon. http://www.pickathon.com/

by Jon Gove on How North Carolina's Steep Canyon Rangers have become one of bluegrass' great emissaries

