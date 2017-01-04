 Panorama Captures Life in Our State Through a Lens of Intimate Reality, Not Drive-By Nostalgia | Arts Feature | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

January 04, 2017 Arts » Arts Feature

Panorama Captures Life in Our State Through a Lens of Intimate Reality, Not Drive-By Nostalgia 

By
On a lettuce farm in the hills of North Carolina, a groggy boy stood on a chair. His father, John Rosenthal, had woken him early to take his photo in the morning fog. The boy stretched his arms out wide and looked…

full article »

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Multimedia

Slideshows
Videos

Most Recent Comments

Sarah is just plain fucking cool. Her music, her actions. Keep it up and play more Disarmers shows in Raleigh!

by Remo on Sarah Shook and Erika Libero Mark Progressive Territory With Rainbow Decals and Amplify Women’s Voices (Arts Feature)

The quotes from the artists read like the vapid gobblygook newspeak of a freshly graduated business consultant. One who, without …

by ProudlyAfilliated on Durham Artists Movement Is a Safe Space and a Strong Voice for Artists Who Need It Most (Arts Feature)

There is a long list of benefits that can come out of a successful viral marketing campaign for your business. …

by Ryan Silver on A tale of two memes: The Triangle backstories of a pair of recent viral video sensations (Arts Feature)

I've been waiting for over a decade to get in there without feeling like I'm wasting anyone's time. Now I …

by Liz Mckay on Durham’s Best (OK, Only) Rare Tuba Museum Opens to the Public (Arts Feature)

Wow, thank you for the wonderful editorial and amazing pictures. All the best to you two! - Aiyana

by SimonettiTubaCollection on Durham’s Best (OK, Only) Rare Tuba Museum Opens to the Public (Arts Feature)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Sarah is just plain fucking cool. Her music, her actions. Keep it up and play more Disarmers shows in Raleigh!

by Remo on Sarah Shook and Erika Libero Mark Progressive Territory With Rainbow Decals and Amplify Women’s Voices (Arts Feature)

The quotes from the artists read like the vapid gobblygook newspeak of a freshly graduated business consultant. One who, without …

by ProudlyAfilliated on Durham Artists Movement Is a Safe Space and a Strong Voice for Artists Who Need It Most (Arts Feature)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. The Best of 2016 in Theater, Dance, Books, and Film (The Year in Arts)
  2. The Most Essential Local Art of 2016 Punched Back at a Disgraceful Year (Visual Art)
  3. The Year in Arts & Culture (Arts Feature)
  4. Refreshers and Updates on the Top Stories of a Vigorous, Volatile 2016 in the Arts Scene (Arts Feature)
Indyweek Mobile
Giveaways
Hopscotch
Green Guide
Buy Indy Photos

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation