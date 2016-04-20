 Once a Leading Candidate to Be the "New Dylan," Sammy Walker Deserves a Second Listen | Music Feature | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

April 20, 2016 Music » Music Feature

Once a Leading Candidate to Be the "New Dylan," Sammy Walker Deserves a Second Listen 

By
There should be a long German word for the phenomenon by which we endlessly seek new iterations of an irreplaceable cultural force. You'll find few better examples than the music world's desperate quest to anoint a "New Dylan," starting in the sixties,…

full article »

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Multimedia

Slideshows
Videos

Most Recent Comments

The Never. Haven't thought about them in ever. That song "The Astronaut" from their first record is a power pop …

by Geoff Dunkak on Makers’ Mark: Ten Triangle Records that Turned Ten This Year (Music Feature)

Pam I'm so glad you are back on the air. Thanks for being so very honest with your struggles in …

by Brenda Quick on The struggle: Through trial and travail, newscaster and singer Pam Saulsby enters a second act (Music Feature)

I've had nothing but positive experiences working with Slums, his music always seemed to me more club ready where raund …

by Daniel Stark on Oak City Slums and ZenSoFly Are Twin Engines Ramping Up Raleigh’s Bass Music (Music Feature)

That entire conversation only circulated among the beat community and a few others who chimed in. Then, it was deleted. …

by Eric Tullis on Oak City Slums and ZenSoFly Are Twin Engines Ramping Up Raleigh’s Bass Music (Music Feature)

Slums' comments on sexism in the industry are something of a dead horse at this point, not sure what the …

by Daniel Stark on Oak City Slums and ZenSoFly Are Twin Engines Ramping Up Raleigh’s Bass Music (Music Feature)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

The Never. Haven't thought about them in ever. That song "The Astronaut" from their first record is a power pop …

by Geoff Dunkak on Makers’ Mark: Ten Triangle Records that Turned Ten This Year (Music Feature)

Pam I'm so glad you are back on the air. Thanks for being so very honest with your struggles in …

by Brenda Quick on The struggle: Through trial and travail, newscaster and singer Pam Saulsby enters a second act (Music Feature)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Makers’ Mark: Ten Triangle Records that Turned Ten This Year (Music Feature)
  2. Raleigh’s Community Music School Stumbled and Shuttered. Can it Pick Itself Up Again? (Music Feature)
Indyweek Mobile
Giveaways
Hopscotch
Green Guide
Buy Indy Photos

© 2016 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation