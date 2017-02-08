 Nominate your favorites | Voting
Nominate your favorites 

VOTE NOW: NOMINATIONS ACCEPTED FEBRUARY 13TH - MARCH 5TH

click image best_of_star_2017.jpg

How it works:

  1. Nominations will be accepted February 13th and closed at 11:59 PM on Sunday, March 5th.

  2. Only the top four nominees in each category appear on the final ballot.

  3. The final ballot will be open April 17th - May 7th.

  4. The results will be posted in our huge Best of the Triangle issue on June 7th.

There is no submit button!     As soon as you click “Nominate”, your nomination is saved. Your BOT log-in is separate from www.indyweek.com. But if you voted last year, you can use the same info.

Vote your heart out. There is no minimum vote requirement.

PROMOTIONAL MATERIALS:

If you’re a business looking to promote yourself, we have some free and ready-to-use posters and web tiles HERE

Best of luck!

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

