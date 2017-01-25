 N.C. Politician Says N.C. Politicians Should Be Protected from the Subversive Act of Public Disagreement | Triangulator | Indy Week
January 25, 2017 News » Triangulator

N.C. Politician Says N.C. Politicians Should Be Protected from the Subversive Act of Public Disagreement 

By
State Senator Dan Bishop: snowflake photo illustration by Shan Stumpf

State Senator Dan Bishop: snowflake photo illustration by Shan Stumpf

Forget millennials. It's politicians—or, at least, some of them—who are really the fragile snowflakes. Take, for example, state Senator Dan Bishop, R-Mecklenburg. He wants to introduce legislation that would protect state officials from potentially hostile constituents, making it a crime, punishable by up to five years behind bars, to "threaten, intimidate, or retaliate against a present or former North Carolina official in the course of, or on account of, the performance of his or her duties."

Sounds innocuous enough. But consider the casus belli: a group that followed former governor Pat McCrory last weekend in Washington, D.C., calling him a bigot (fact check: he did sign HB 2) and yelling "shame!" The video, shot by a member of a Greensboro socialist outfit, shows McCrory's antagonists engaging in the subversive act of publicly disagreeing with a policy maker. The horror! 

Bishop wasn't having it. He told The News & Observer that he will introduce legislation to prevent these types of incidents from happening. After all, he told the N&O, "lines are being crossed." The group that confronted McCrory consisted of "ubiquitous leftist rioters," a "chanting mob," he proclaimed. Such behavior, he added, "is dangerous."

It's worth noting that, as a state rep last year, Bishop sponsored HB 2, which actively stigmatizes and endangers the state's transgender population. But yeah, the politicians are the aggrieved parties here.

So, to recap: socialists exercise First Amendment rights by criticizing governor who signed discriminatory law. Offended lawmaker who introduced discriminatory law proposes legislation making that behavior a criminal offense. All because, you know, "lines are being crossed."

Stay tuned for next week's update: "Hippies, please do not breathe in my general direction."

They have been told for years to wait, the economy is bad! Meanwhile, Raleigh has a Mayor willing to spend …

by AliBaba on Raleigh’s First Responders Want More Money, But the Mayor Wants Them to Wait (Triangulator)

"Powell has another idea. "I really wish Wake would experiment with taking officers out of the school and evaluate the …

by Educate1` on After an Incident at Rolesville High, Activists Wonder if Schools Need Cops (Triangulator)

Just to clarify, basically the only people currently eligible for Medicaid in North Carolina are pregnant women, families with minor …

by Smilla on Good News: Roy Cooper Wants to Expand Medicaid. Bad News: It Might Be Illegal. (Triangulator)

Yolanda Stith could not be less qualified for this position. What a blatant political giveaway.

by J.P. McPickleshitter on On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Places Close Advisers on Key State Boards (Triangulator)

FYI, you have the pictures of Lee Roberts and Andrew Heath switched.

by Bob Coats on On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Places Close Advisers on Key State Boards (Triangulator)

