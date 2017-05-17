 Moogfest 2017: Who Owns the Future? | Festival Guide | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

May 17, 2017 Music » Festival Guide

Pin It
Email
Share

Moogfest 2017: Who Owns the Future? 

By
screen_shot_2017-05-17_at_12.42.02_am.png

Illustration by Christopher Williams

Is Durham a city of high-tech wealth, privilege, and progress or a city of oppressed communities, tradition, and protest?

Of course, the answer depends on where you stand, and Moogfest, in its second year in Durham, is trying to have it both ways. With its Protest stage and other progressive themes, the festival promises a space where artistic expression can be channeled to incite action for social justice.

At the same time, Moogfest is eager to be a beacon for the affluent, tech-minded entrepreneurs flooding Durham's rapidly expanding start-up community.

The festival deserves some praise for its efforts to meet the community on its own terms—it does seem, at least, to be trying. But make no mistake: Moogfest errs on the side of money. The festival treats the fact that more than half of its attendees have an annual household income of $100,000—nearly double the city's median household income of about $52,000—like a selling point, not a missed mark.

As Moogfest grapples with Durham's complexities and contradictions, there is a danger of the rubber not meeting the road. The festival claims to make space for the voices of marginalized people while hawking tickets for what amounts to a full week's earnings for a minimum-wage worker. Its marketing and programs are rife with lofty ideas about how to apply technology and thought to alleviate oppression. But on a practical level, why should those who are struggling to feed their family care about something like "the disruption of linear time?"

As soaring skyscrapers quickly rise from all that cherished old brick, Moogfest, like the rest of downtown, is trying to figure out what the future looks like. Can the festival leverage its cultural—and actual—capital in service of leveling playing fields for artists and attendees? Or is Moogfest, a manifestation of New Durham's aspirational self-image, eclipsing the needs of the Durhamites who aren't wealthy, white, and well educated? Here, we explore some of the festival's big ideas—techno-shamanism, protest, Afrofuturism, and more—to try to move toward an answer.

Moogfest 2017:

More Festival Guide »

All Music »

Tags: , , , ,

  • Moogfest takes over downtown Durham for the second year this weekend.

Speaking of...

Latest in Festival Guide

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Festival Guide

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Talented songwriters and gifted pickers in their own right. So glad Steve has given them a greater audience, but they …

by m.cris.rivera on How North Carolina's Steep Canyon Rangers have become one of bluegrass' great emissaries (Festival Guide)

Sure would like to see the Steep Canyon Rangers play at Pickathon in Oregon. http://www.pickathon.com/

by Jon Gove on How North Carolina's Steep Canyon Rangers have become one of bluegrass' great emissaries (Festival Guide)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Play Moogfest Bingo! It’s a Game! And It’s Fun! (Festival Guide)
  2. As Moor Mother, Camae Ayewa Leads Moogfest's Afrofuturist Missions (Festival Guide)
  3. SURVIVE Exploded Thanks to Stranger Things, But the Austin Band is No One-Trick Pony (Festival Guide)
  4. Beginning half a century ago, Suzanne Ciani and Laurie Spiegel laid early foundations for electronic music (Festival Guide)
  5. Didn't Want to Drop $250 on a Moogfest Pass? Here's Some Free Stuff You Can Catch Anyway. (Festival Guide)

Most Recent Comments

Talented songwriters and gifted pickers in their own right. So glad Steve has given them a greater audience, but they …

by m.cris.rivera on How North Carolina's Steep Canyon Rangers have become one of bluegrass' great emissaries (Festival Guide)

Sure would like to see the Steep Canyon Rangers play at Pickathon in Oregon. http://www.pickathon.com/

by Jon Gove on How North Carolina's Steep Canyon Rangers have become one of bluegrass' great emissaries (Festival Guide)

great line up...the Red Hat Amphitheater After Party is the place to be on Friday and Saturday night at 11pm …

by Hank Bowman on How to Ramble: a guide to World of Bluegrass (Festival Guide)

I'll never forget the Steep Canyon Rangers show at the Mellow Mushroom in Chapel Hill on 9/11. The world was …

by aburtch on How North Carolina's Steep Canyon Rangers have become one of bluegrass' great emissaries (Festival Guide)

JP Harris is great...but if you miss the Two Dollar Pistols, go see John Howie Jr and the Rosewood Bluff. …

by taramtika on These five bands make the commute to Shakori Hills count (Festival Guide)

© 2017 Indy Week • 320 E. Chapel Hill St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation