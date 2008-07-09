 Mobile home park residents caught in Catch-22 | National | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

July 09, 2008 News » National

Mobile home park residents caught in Catch-22 

Paradise lost

By
Only by chance did the people who live in Homestead Village, a once pristine but lately neglected mobile home park, learn the park's owner was planning to sell the land beneath their homes—and that a development firm was eyeing the property for…

full article »

Comments (10)

Showing 1-10 of 10

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-10 of 10

Add a comment

Multimedia

Slideshows
Videos

Most Recent Comments

If bombing Syria and Afghanistan boosts Trumps popularityexpect more. Blitzing and shelling is the GOP modus operandi. The Republicans are …

by cityfox on A Reality-Show President Enters the Theater of War (National)

"What if Democrats stopped worrying about rebuilding their party and started to think about defending American institutions?"

But...the Democratic …

by rmlucas on If Democrats Want to Regain Power, They’ll Have to Lose Their Lust for It (National)

I hope every woman who believes in reproductive freedom, who supports HIPAA and the right to medical privacy, refuses to …

by eshrdlu on With the Trump Presidency Looming, Women Are Getting IUDs While They Still Can (National)

Great write up Barry Yeoman. You have articulated the overall scene beautifully. I can picture the place as I read …

by Meer Musa on The Republican National Convention, Day Three: “Close Your Eyes and Take Some Soothing Breaths” (National)

The faster these people return to their usual protest via abstention the better. At first I thought it was good …

by raleighispcool on The Democratic National Convention, Day One: “If We Don’t Get It, Shut It Down!” (National)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

If bombing Syria and Afghanistan boosts Trumps popularityexpect more. Blitzing and shelling is the GOP modus operandi. The Republicans are …

by cityfox on A Reality-Show President Enters the Theater of War (National)

"What if Democrats stopped worrying about rebuilding their party and started to think about defending American institutions?"

But...the Democratic …

by rmlucas on If Democrats Want to Regain Power, They’ll Have to Lose Their Lust for It (National)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. A Wake Schools Program Helps White, Asian, and Male Students Advance in Math. Black, Hispanic, and Female Students? Not So Much. (News Feature)
  2. Reuniting Fourteen Durham Families, Black Mama's Day Bail Out Aims to Reform the State's Racially Biased Ransom Demands (Durham County)
  3. Senator Burr Says He Won’t Let His Intelligence Committee’s Trump-Russia Investigation Turn into a Witch Hunt (Triangulator)
  4. The Reverend Barber Is Leaving the N.C. NAACP, But He’ll Still March When We Need Him (North Carolina)
  5. The Durham City Manager Seeks a Tax Hike to Pay for More Affordable Housing (Triangulator)
Indyweek Mobile
Giveaways
Hopscotch
Green Guide
Buy Indy Photos

© 2017 Indy Week • 320 E. Chapel Hill St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation