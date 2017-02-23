Michael Peterson Will Plead Guilty to Manslaughter, But He Still Claims He Didn’t Do It 

This story was made for television.The affluent couple: the wife, a glass-ceiling-shattering executive, philanthropist, and socialite; the husband, a novelist, newspaper columnist, and one-time mayoral aspirant. The charmed life: a nine-thousand-square-foot home, five children merged into one family after second marriages, lavish parties and fundraisers. The sudden death, at first thought an unfortunate accident but later deemed a homicide. The bizarre trial and its decade-long aftermath, which featured everything from charges of evidence tampering to email exchanges with a male escort to speculation about a killer owl.It’s been fifteen years, two months, and two weeks sincecolumnist Michael Iver Peterson called 911 and told dispatchers that his wife of four years, Nortel Networks vice president and Durham arts advocate Kathleen Peterson, had fallen down a staircase in their Cedar Street home. It’s been fifteen years, two months, and one week since Peterson hired high-profile defense attorney David Rudolf, was indicted by a grand jury, and turned himself in to Durham police on a first-degree murder charge. The case rattled the Bull City to its core and became water-cooler fodder across the nation until a jury found Peterson guilty nearly two years later.One of the longest trials in North Carolina history, the Peterson saga inspired a Lifetime movie, two documentaries, and at least seven television specials and six books. And long after Peterson was convicted in 2003 and sentenced to life in prison—even after he was granted a new trial in 2011, when his lawyers successfully argued that an embattled blood spatter expert gave misleading testimony—people are still intrigued by the underlying mystery of it all: whether Kathleen Peterson had drunkenly fallen down the stairs, as Peterson’s lawyers suggested, or whether she’d been beaten and pushed by a sexually frustrated husband with eyes on her life insurance policy, as prosecutors argued.As early as March 18, 2002, Peterson claimed he didn’t kill his wife, saying the case against him was nothing more than the Durham Police Department seeking revenge for a column he wrote scrutinizing local cops. On Friday, the seventy-three-year-old is expected to plead guilty to manslaughter—while maintaining his innocence—and walk out of the Durham County Courthouse a free man., Rudolf wrote that his client “did not attack Kathleen Patterson. He did not strike Kathleen Patterson. He is not responsible for her death in anyway.”The autopsy told a much different story than the narrative Peterson gave police—that Kathleen was drunk and fell down the stairs. His wife had multiple bruises on her arms, wrists, hands, and back. There were multiple abrasions on her face. She had at least seven deep lacerations on her head.

Peterson, Kathleen Report by Jeffrey Billman on Scribd