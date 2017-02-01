 Meet the Triangle Refugees Who Donald Trump Believes Pose a Threat to the United States | News Feature | Indy Week
February 01, 2017 News » News Feature

Meet the Triangle Refugees Who Donald Trump Believes Pose a Threat to the United States 

By and
On a Sunday afternoon in June 2014, Lenny Ndayisaba finally got the call he'd been awaiting for so long. A longtime inhabitant of a refugee camp in Rwanda, the twenty-one-year-old Congolese native learned he'd be boarding a plane to North Carolina at…

full article »

