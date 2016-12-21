 Makers’ Mark: Ten Triangle Records that Turned Ten This Year | Music Feature | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

December 21, 2016 Music » Music Feature

Makers’ Mark: Ten Triangle Records that Turned Ten This Year 

According to a list compiled in the INDY—then, still the Independent Weekly—in early December 2006, local bands in the Triangle released about one hundred-fifty records into the world, give or take a few. Listening to many of them feels as much like…

full article »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Multimedia

Slideshows
Videos

Most Recent Comments

Pam I'm so glad you are back on the air. Thanks for being so very honest with your struggles in …

by Brenda Quick on The struggle: Through trial and travail, newscaster and singer Pam Saulsby enters a second act (Music Feature)

I've had nothing but positive experiences working with Slums, his music always seemed to me more club ready where raund …

by Daniel Stark on Oak City Slums and ZenSoFly Are Twin Engines Ramping Up Raleigh’s Bass Music (Music Feature)

That entire conversation only circulated among the beat community and a few others who chimed in. Then, it was deleted. …

by Eric Tullis on Oak City Slums and ZenSoFly Are Twin Engines Ramping Up Raleigh’s Bass Music (Music Feature)

Slums' comments on sexism in the industry are something of a dead horse at this point, not sure what the …

by Daniel Stark on Oak City Slums and ZenSoFly Are Twin Engines Ramping Up Raleigh’s Bass Music (Music Feature)

JCD: Duke Performances dedicated a significant portion of our 2015 summer season to celebrating Music Maker's 20th anniversary. We featured …

by Aaron Greenwald on Rhapsody in Blues: Jazz Phenom Gerald Clayton Celebrates One of Durham’s Finest Musical Exports at Duke (Music Feature)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Pam I'm so glad you are back on the air. Thanks for being so very honest with your struggles in …

by Brenda Quick on The struggle: Through trial and travail, newscaster and singer Pam Saulsby enters a second act (Music Feature)

I've had nothing but positive experiences working with Slums, his music always seemed to me more club ready where raund …

by Daniel Stark on Oak City Slums and ZenSoFly Are Twin Engines Ramping Up Raleigh’s Bass Music (Music Feature)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Raleigh’s Community Music School Stumbled and Shuttered. Can it Pick Itself Up Again? (Music Feature)
Indyweek Mobile
Giveaways
Hopscotch
Green Guide
Buy Indy Photos

© 2016 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation