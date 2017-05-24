In Wake Schools, Why Aren’t Gifted Black and Hispanic Students Being Given the Same Opportunities as Their White and Asian Counterparts? 

Showing 1-1 of 1
No recent videos found.
It is important to safeguard the CAC platform to serve as an advisory body to City Council as stated in …
Some additional stats about city communications with citizens. "A few minutes with the mayor" YouTube interviews have as few as …
Ahh, don't you love lawyers and how they write. Think carefully about the sentence "Your communication of false or misleading …
I was on the Mayor's Citizen Engagement Task Force and was the sole person who voted against it's recommendations. Why? …
The CAC system is not perfect, but until there is clarity on how the CEB would work it's impossible to …
It is important to safeguard the CAC platform to serve as an advisory body to City Council as stated in …
Some additional stats about city communications with citizens. "A few minutes with the mayor" YouTube interviews have as few as …