 In The Lovers, Adulterous Romance and Lust Rekindle a Dying Marriage | Film Review | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

May 24, 2017 Film » Film Review

Pin It
Email
Share

In The Lovers, Adulterous Romance and Lust Rekindle a Dying Marriage 

By Google
Debra Winger and Tracy Letts in The Lovers

photo by Robb Rosenfeld/courtesy of A24 Cheaters Win

Debra Winger and Tracy Letts in The Lovers

THE LOVERS
½
Opening Friday, May 26

Ihe Lovers is a portrait of marital discord that feels familiar and staid. It immediately casts viewers into a morass of tumult and tears, and we obligingly yearn to learn more about how the marriage of Mary (Debra Winger) and Michael (Tracy Letts) became corroded. We await clues about what drew Mary to her needy paramour, Robert (Aidan Gillen), or Michael to his intense inamorata, Lucy (Melora Walters). At the same time, we've seen this story before, and we feel like we've kinda got these characters pegged.

Grace notes enrich the minuet in writer-director Azazel Jacobs's comedy of manners. Mary and Michael's icy coupling isn't the most pitiable part of their lives. Rather, it's the harried lengths they go to sate needy lovers who have become as tedious as their spouses. Mary and Michael are constantly late to their humdrum jobs, with Mary stealing away for nooners and Michael for after-work trysts. When Lucy starts to ring more frequently—her caller ID on Michael's smartphone reads "WORK"—Michael starts concocting phony encounters with friends to cut short their conversations and get-togethers. While Mary and Michael are each unaware of the other's infidelity, both appear quietly resigned to the possibility and to contending with the charade of deception—as long as it doesn't land on their doorstep.

Mary and Michael separately promise their lovers they will end their marriage in a couple of weeks, after a visit from their resentful son, Joel (Tyler Ross), who bears the unseen scars of his parents' lifeless union. But a funny thing happens on the way to splitsville. As their affairs become more monotonous, cheeky texts and silly playacting lead Mary and Michael to find renewed romance in, well, each other. "Are you sleeping with her?" a suspicious Lucy asks Michael, the question heavy with obvious irony.

The bulk of this unintentional chamber play is propelled by the performances of Winger and Letts, the latter's renowned stage experience on full display. Mary and Michael betray more mutual weariness than outward antagonism, a trait they extend to their lovers. Mary dozes off as Robert, a writer of sorts, drones on from his latest manuscript. Michael prefers perusing the newspaper to watching Lucy, a dance instructor, rehearse her latest routine.

As Mary and Michael rekindle their romance in and out of bed, The Lovers seems bound for an inevitable finale. Instead, Jacobs interjects an unexpected detour that reconfigures the thrust of the narrative. The denouement, and by extension the film itself, feels oh so French, steeped in relaxed sexual mores, casting off the suffocating strictures of both monogamy and puritanical marriage. It exalts the notion of love outside matrimony, particularly after a wife has borne children, and embraces older people as worldly sexual beings. Hearts can be broken, but by the ruin of personal amour rather than the dissolution of conjugal constructs. Spouses come and go, but lovers are forever.

This article appeared in print with the headline "Cheaters Win."

More Film Review »

All Film »

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in Film Review

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Film Review

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Just saw Pitch Perfect 3 trailer. Looks like its going to be another year of fun ride. Incredibly excited to …

by Andrew190 on Dueling college a cappella groups in Pitch Perfect (Film Review)

We'd be hard pressed to find a free local weekly with film reviews this poetic. Your writers translate complex ideas …

by Aims Arches on Isabelle Huppert Unforgettably Avenges Herself in Elle (Film Review)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. A Forgotten The Handmaid’s Tale Movie Filmed in Durham Is the Missing Link Between Classic Novel and Hulu Hit (Film Review)
  2. Baywatch—We Have This Theory on Actor Zac Efron's Inexplicable Success (Film Review)
  3. Film Review: King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (Film Review)

Most Recent Comments

Just saw Pitch Perfect 3 trailer. Looks like its going to be another year of fun ride. Incredibly excited to …

by Andrew190 on Dueling college a cappella groups in Pitch Perfect (Film Review)

We'd be hard pressed to find a free local weekly with film reviews this poetic. Your writers translate complex ideas …

by Aims Arches on Isabelle Huppert Unforgettably Avenges Herself in Elle (Film Review)

Ever since the surprise success of the Fox TV show Glee audiences have been exposed to the world of choirs, …

by philip190 on Dueling college a cappella groups in Pitch Perfect (Film Review)

robertm748: You mean without warning, apart from the very first paragraph of his review???

by Neil Morris on Amy Adams’s Authenticity Elevates Tom Ford’s Glam Pulp Fiction in Nocturnal Animals (Film Review)

Nathan Gelgud is unsure whether the disenfranchised classes in England are whiter than in the US? Really?

Well, …

by Eileen Smyth on Aliens land in an English slum in Attack the Block (Film Review)

© 2017 Indy Week • 320 E. Chapel Hill St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation