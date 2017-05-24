 In Straight White Men, Young Jean Lee Easily Slices Through Fatty Layers of Holiday Schmaltz | Theater | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

May 24, 2017 Arts » Theater

Pin It
Email
Share

In Straight White Men, Young Jean Lee Easily Slices Through Fatty Layers of Holiday Schmaltz 

By
Brian Thacker, Nick Popio, Sean Wellington, and Simon Kaplan in Straight White Men

photo courtesy of sonorous road theatre Conditional Love

Brian Thacker, Nick Popio, Sean Wellington, and Simon Kaplan in Straight White Men

Straight White Men

Through Sunday, May 28
Sonorous Road Theatre, Raleigh
www.sonorousroadtheatre.com

As Straight White Men begins, it's Christmastime, when artificial trees, gaudy decorations, and comforting bromides about universal peace and love are taken out of storage, dusted off, and briefly put on display.

To the surprise of no one who saw her regional premiere in Black Ops Theatre's production of The Shipment, confrontational playwright Young Jean Lee easily slices through the fatty layers of holiday schmaltz and sentimentality in this caustic 2014 drama, which is Sonorous Road Theatre's final production at its Oberlin Road space before it moves to Hillsborough Road in June.

Easy laughter spills forth as Ed (Simon Kaplan) and his three adult children—acerbic banker Jake (Sean Wellington), sensitive writer Drew (Nick Popio), and academic Matt (Brian Thacker)—reenact cheesy holiday rituals on Vivian Chiang's domestic set.

But Lee's real targets, which aren't Santa suits and Christmas-day pajamas, take a bit longer to comprehend. Slowly, she and guest director egla Birmingham Hassan probe the connective tissue that hold this family together. In doing so, they gradually uncover a set of conditions that qualify the supposedly unconditional love among siblings and patriarch.

In a sense, we can see it coming in the socialized aggression of Jake and Drew's early roughhousing. It's good-natured for the most part as they relitigate squabbles from an extended, possibly permanent adolescence, while their older, more mature brother, Matt, remains above the fray.

But matters grow a shade darker as the family reminiscences about a childhood in which Matt was a shockingly effective activist—high schoolers quoting Hegel, anyone?—and helped raise the other two to be acutely aware of their social privilege.

Things get darker still when we learn that Matt has had a mid-career crisis of faith. "I was teaching a bunch of people something I didn't know how to do, that they didn't want to learn," he admits, concluding that he's never figured out how to be a useful human.

The more Matt questions his profession and the necessity of careers in general, the more his overachieving kin seek to excuse his underperformance. Clinical depression is the cause, says one, while another asserts that Matt is practicing a strategic self-martyrdom so the underprivileged can rise instead.

Even the closest of groups set boundaries involving unacceptable behaviors and beliefs. Hassan draws nuanced work out of an ensemble that coheres as a convincing family—that is, before their own assumptions about what it means to be men threaten to tear them apart.

More Theater »

All Arts »

Tags: , , , ,

  • The caustic drama is running at Sonorous Road Theatre in Raleigh through this weekend.

Speaking of...

Latest in Theater

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Theater

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

I'm wondering why Dorfman specifically chose the Death and the Maiden quartet - deriving from the song Der Tod und …

by trishmapow on Forgiving is not forgetting in Ariel Dorfman's Death and the Maiden (Theater)

Amazing story, great article!

by Beth Browne on A New Community-Supported Arts Center and Theater Is the Tremor Before the Earthquake of Pittsboro's Expansion (Theater)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Bartlett Theater's Unorthodox The Seagull Flies Higher Than Any We've Seen (Theater)
  2. Remembering Baba Chuck Davis, Legendary Voice of the African Dance Diaspora (Arts Feature)

Most Recent Comments

I'm wondering why Dorfman specifically chose the Death and the Maiden quartet - deriving from the song Der Tod und …

by trishmapow on Forgiving is not forgetting in Ariel Dorfman's Death and the Maiden (Theater)

Amazing story, great article!

by Beth Browne on A New Community-Supported Arts Center and Theater Is the Tremor Before the Earthquake of Pittsboro's Expansion (Theater)

I'm not a theatergoer, so it was off my usual path to see this production. The small/ mighty cast approached …

by Aims Arches on A Superlative Adaptation of Virginia Woolf's Orlando Packs Centuries of Insight into a Fleet Eighty Minutes (Theater)

I personally am remarkably intrigued to see this production but since I can't drive myself to it I will sadly …

by Ryan Oliveira on David Harrower Lives Up to His Name in Blackbird, a Challenging Portrait of Abuse (Theater)

I wholeheartedly agree with the position that there should be more structured, civic support for the thriving arts community in …

by ShellByars on Common Ground Closed. Sonorous Road Might Be Next. Is It Curtains for Small, Affordable Theaters in the Triangle? (Theater)

© 2017 Indy Week • 320 E. Chapel Hill St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation