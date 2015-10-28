 In Hillsborough, an election wrapped in a Confederate flag | Orange County | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

October 28, 2015 News » Orange County

In Hillsborough, an election wrapped in a Confederate flag 

By
Cindy Lee Talisman admits she didn't think this through. In July, following the petition of the local historical society—as well as the national outcry following the murders of nine African-Americans in South Carolina at the hands of a white supremacist—the Hillsborough Board…

full article »

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (13)

Showing 1-12 of 13

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-12 of 13

Add a comment

Multimedia

Slideshows
Videos

Most Recent Comments

http://barnofchapelhill.com/exciting-start/

Starting at the top, looks like a barn. By the end it definitely does not look like it …

by Clutchfan25 on Orange County’s Board of Adjustment to Determine Whether the So-Called Party Barn is Really Being Used as a Farm (Orange County)

What the neighbors should do is get together and apply to open a couple of junk yards, a cement plant, …

by Bluetrain on Orange County’s Board of Adjustment to Determine Whether the So-Called Party Barn is Really Being Used as a Farm (Orange County)

Developers here in Chapel Hill and Orange county are CONSTANTLY trying to game the system. We just booted a mayor …

by Bluetrain on Orange County’s Board of Adjustment to Determine Whether the So-Called Party Barn is Really Being Used as a Farm (Orange County)

In response to Joseph Pepe's comment: there's nothing realistic about letting the Brewers and Southeast Property Group game the system …

by sbeeman on Orange County’s Board of Adjustment to Determine Whether the So-Called Party Barn is Really Being Used as a Farm (Orange County)

The question has been raised "how many tractors are stored in the Brewer's barn?' How many tractors does it take …

by Joseph Pepe on Orange County’s Board of Adjustment to Determine Whether the So-Called Party Barn is Really Being Used as a Farm (Orange County)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

http://barnofchapelhill.com/exciting-start/

Starting at the top, looks like a barn. By the end it definitely does not look like it …

by Clutchfan25 on Orange County’s Board of Adjustment to Determine Whether the So-Called Party Barn is Really Being Used as a Farm (Orange County)

What the neighbors should do is get together and apply to open a couple of junk yards, a cement plant, …

by Bluetrain on Orange County’s Board of Adjustment to Determine Whether the So-Called Party Barn is Really Being Used as a Farm (Orange County)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Fourteen Years Ago, Michael Peterson Was Convicted of Killing Her Mother. Now, Caitlin Atwater Breaks Her Silence in an Exclusive Interview. (News Feature)
  2. If Democrats Want to Regain Power, They’ll Have to Lose Their Lust for It (National)
  3. Orange County’s Board of Adjustment to Determine Whether the So-Called Party Barn is Really Being Used as a Farm (Orange County)
  4. The 18-Year-Old Who Owned Richard Burr in Sunday’s N&O (Triangulator)
  5. The Peterson Case: A Timeline (News Feature)
Indyweek Mobile
Giveaways
Hopscotch
Green Guide
Buy Indy Photos

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation