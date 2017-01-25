 In Heisenberg, Fresh Off Broadway, Simon Stephens Spins a Quiet Poetics of Quantum Mechanics | Theater | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

January 25, 2017 Arts » Theater

Pin It
Email
Share

In Heisenberg, Fresh Off Broadway, Simon Stephens Spins a Quiet Poetics of Quantum Mechanics 

By
Tom McCleister and Sarah Hankins in Heisenberg

Photo courtesy of The Right Image Photography Inc.

Tom McCleister and Sarah Hankins in Heisenberg

HEISENBERG

Through Sunday, Feb. 5
Murphey School Auditorium, Raleigh
www.burningcoal.org

With a title like Heisenberg, it bears noting that Simon Stephens's drama, which Burning Coal Theatre Company opened last weekend a month after it closed on Broadway, isn't some scientific historical thriller like Michael Frayn's Copenhagen. For what it's worth—and it's actually worth quite a bit—the two-hander also lacks the dazzling intellectual fireworks of Alan Lightman's speculative novella, Einstein's Dreams (in which director Emily Ranii starred when Burning Coal produced its original stage adaptation in 1998).

But while Stephens keeps the mental calisthenics about quantum mechanics more subdued, the quiet poetics he finds in Heisenberg's famed uncertainty principle has room to breathe. So do the characters: Alex, a diffident, seventy-five-year-old London butcher, and Georgie, an enigmatic woman in her early forties. The two strangers meet when Georgie interrupts Alex's people-watching at a train station with a kiss on the back of his neck.

The rushed recital of apologies, casual insults, and rapidly unraveling explanations that ensues reveals Georgie as a woman whose backstory (as an assassin—no, a waitress) has a few too many alternative facts to be truly trusted. As she pursues a singularly awkward introductory conversation—and continues to pursue Alex afterward—we see her tricky reversals of opinion. When Alex asks if she's spying on him, she truthfully answers, "I am. I'm not really. I am, kind of."

As the relationship develops, Stephens presents Georgie as an entity who frequently occupies two contradictory states of mind, if not identity. Call her Schrödinger's girlfriend, for lack of a better term.

At its heart, Heisenberg's uncertainty principle proves there is a limit to the knowledge we humans can attain about our surroundings and our universe, and that this border is determined not by the sensitivity of our instruments but by the nature of existence itself. In Georgie's badly damaged relationship with her son, in Alex's informed meditations on a Bach sonata and his utter reticence in the realm of feelings, and in the ever-changing intersection of these two improbable characters, the subtle metaphor unwinds: the more precisely you can locate a particle—or a person—the less you can actually know about his or her trajectory or momentum.

Under Ranii's probing direction, Sarah Hankins fully occupies the prismatic quantum states of Georgie, and Tom McCleister gradually brings Alex's hidden depths to the surface. Accompanied by David Ranii's fitting, sometimes discordant audio mix, the pair explores the interiors of several relationships—to the point beyond which only mystery lies. Highly recommended.

This article appeared in print with the headline "Uncertain Fate."

More Theater »

All Arts »

Tags: , , , , ,

  • In a coup for Burning Coal Theatre Company, this two-hander comes to Raleigh a month after its Broadway close.

Latest in Theater

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Theater

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

I personally am remarkably intrigued to see this production but since I can't drive myself to it I will sadly …

by Ryan Oliveira on David Harrower Lives Up to His Name in Blackbird, a Challenging Portrait of Abuse (Theater)

I wholeheartedly agree with the position that there should be more structured, civic support for the thriving arts community in …

by ShellByars on Common Ground Closed. Sonorous Road Might Be Next. Is It Curtains for Small, Affordable Theaters in the Triangle? (Theater)

Thank you to all the people who came to Common Ground to see our eclectic, experimental and ever changing theatre …

by RKlem on Common Ground Closed. Sonorous Road Might Be Next. Is It Curtains for Small, Affordable Theaters in the Triangle? (Theater)

Oh, man. I felt at home when I was on Common Ground. I felt free to create however I chose. …

by Mark Jeffrey Miller on Common Ground Closed. Sonorous Road Might Be Next. Is It Curtains for Small, Affordable Theaters in the Triangle? (Theater)

The Triangle needs to do what Arlington VA did: http://www.arlingtonarts.org/cultural-affairs/arts-incubator.aspx

That said, I've worked in both venues and will …

by Lucinda on Common Ground Closed. Sonorous Road Might Be Next. Is It Curtains for Small, Affordable Theaters in the Triangle? (Theater)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

I personally am remarkably intrigued to see this production but since I can't drive myself to it I will sadly …

by Ryan Oliveira on David Harrower Lives Up to His Name in Blackbird, a Challenging Portrait of Abuse (Theater)

I wholeheartedly agree with the position that there should be more structured, civic support for the thriving arts community in …

by ShellByars on Common Ground Closed. Sonorous Road Might Be Next. Is It Curtains for Small, Affordable Theaters in the Triangle? (Theater)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Crook's Corner Book Prize Winner Hide Is a Historical Portrait of Gay Oppression Inspired by the Modern Variety (Lit Local)
  2. A Superlative Adaptation of Virginia Woolf's Orlando Packs Centuries of Insight into a Fleet Eighty Minutes (Theater)
  3. Horse & Buggy Press Is Moving. Foster Street's Loss Will Be Broad Street's Gain. (Arts Feature)
  4. Groundbreaking Durham Activist and Lawyer Pauli Murray Connected Race and Gender Before the Intersectional Era (Arts Feature)
  5. Kara Walker's Silhouettes and SLIPPAGE's Dance Response Explode Ideas About Black Bodies (Arts Feature)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation