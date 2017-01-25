 If Trump Revokes DACA, North Carolina Will Lose More Than $1 Billion a Year | Triangulator | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

January 25, 2017 News » Triangulator

If Trump Revokes DACA, North Carolina Will Lose More Than $1 Billion a Year 

By
While running for president, Donald Trump made his pledge to eliminate what he called the "illegal" Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program—a 2012 executive order that allows children of undocumented immigrants brought to the United States by their parents, often called Dreamers,…

full article »

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Multimedia

Slideshows
Videos

Most Recent Comments

They have been told for years to wait, the economy is bad! Meanwhile, Raleigh has a Mayor willing to spend …

by AliBaba on Raleigh’s First Responders Want More Money, But the Mayor Wants Them to Wait (Triangulator)

"Powell has another idea. "I really wish Wake would experiment with taking officers out of the school and evaluate the …

by Educate1` on After an Incident at Rolesville High, Activists Wonder if Schools Need Cops (Triangulator)

Just to clarify, basically the only people currently eligible for Medicaid in North Carolina are pregnant women, families with minor …

by Smilla on Good News: Roy Cooper Wants to Expand Medicaid. Bad News: It Might Be Illegal. (Triangulator)

Yolanda Stith could not be less qualified for this position. What a blatant political giveaway.

by J.P. McPickleshitter on On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Places Close Advisers on Key State Boards (Triangulator)

FYI, you have the pictures of Lee Roberts and Andrew Heath switched.

by Bob Coats on On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Places Close Advisers on Key State Boards (Triangulator)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

They have been told for years to wait, the economy is bad! Meanwhile, Raleigh has a Mayor willing to spend …

by AliBaba on Raleigh’s First Responders Want More Money, But the Mayor Wants Them to Wait (Triangulator)

"Powell has another idea. "I really wish Wake would experiment with taking officers out of the school and evaluate the …

by Educate1` on After an Incident at Rolesville High, Activists Wonder if Schools Need Cops (Triangulator)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. The Resistance, Day One: As Trump Is Sworn In, Protesters (and Anarchists) Swarm Washington, D.C., Streets (News Feature)
  2. Welcome to the Resistance: Trump Is President, But Trumpism Can Never Prevail (News Feature)
  3. The Resistance, Day Two: With N.C. Organizers at the Women’s March on Washington (News Feature)
  4. The Resistance, Day Two: The Women’s March on Raleigh Brings 17,000 Downtown (News Feature)
  5. Sheriff Donnie Harrison Says Wake Schools Need Their Own Police Force (Triangulator)
Indyweek Mobile
Giveaways
Hopscotch
Green Guide
Buy Indy Photos

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation