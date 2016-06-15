How to Buy an Assault Rifle in North Carolina 

Showing 1-12 of 23
No recent videos found.
The basic necessity of an individuals life is proper food, cloth and shelter. But still a major portion of our …
So, were any lawfully cast ballots not counted? I didn't think so... …
What a fucking disgrace.
@Dude If you are a regular reader, then you know that I often write stories that advocate for the poor, …
I spent a year as a line server in a buffet restaurant in high school and another year waiting tables …
The basic necessity of an individuals life is proper food, cloth and shelter. But still a major portion of our …
So, were any lawfully cast ballots not counted? I didn't think so... …