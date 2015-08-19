Half of North Carolina’s home health aides make less than $10 an hour. That needs to change 

Showing 1-4 of 4
No recent slideshows found.
No recent videos found.
Pay to play is alive and well in NC...only time voters matter is at election...Then the lies begin.
Jackson is just another republican creep who likes his slave labor...I am not surprised by this....This is how they govern......The …
Who are Jackson Farming Company's customers? Seems like this is the only place to apply pressure.
I know how many feel. I live between Benson and Highway 210. The only internet available, except satellite, is CenturyLink. …
Missed Dr. LUEBKE today at UNC. I know he would have introduced the President of the United States as they …
Pay to play is alive and well in NC...only time voters matter is at election...Then the lies begin.
Jackson is just another republican creep who likes his slave labor...I am not surprised by this....This is how they govern......The …