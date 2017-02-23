 Fourteen Years Ago, Michael Peterson Was Convicted of Killing Her Mother. Now, Caitlin Atwater Breaks Her Silence in an Exclusive Interview. | News Feature | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

February 23, 2017 News » News Feature

Pin It
Email
Share

Fourteen Years Ago, Michael Peterson Was Convicted of Killing Her Mother. Now, Caitlin Atwater Breaks Her Silence in an Exclusive Interview. 

By
kathleen.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Caitlin Atwater

I turn in to the driveway that leads to 1810 Cedar Street and it hits me. I’ve navigated this stretch before—on New Year’s Eve and prom night, to attend lavish pool parties and join middle school study sessions—but this time, it’s different.

The massive trees that guard the entrance to the property are still standing. The nine-thousand-square-foot Southern mansion up ahead is just as imposing as I remember. But the young woman standing in the doorway, my oldest childhood friend, has changed since the last time I saw her, when we headed back to college for the beginning of sophomore year a few months earlier, her to Cornell, me to N.C. State.

The Caitlin Atwater I’d known before had a certain glow. She was put together and upbeat. Her blonde hair was vibrant. She’d welcome you with a smile and a quip. But today she’s run-down. Caitlin was always slender, but she seems to have lost weight. Her eyes reveal that she’s been crying, that she hasn’t slept in days.

Of course she hasn’t.

Her mother, Kathleen Peterson, a Nortel Networks vice president, had died a few days earlier, on December 9, 2001, the victim of bizarre accident, a fall down the stairs. Or so she believes. This is Caitlin’s first day back at her Durham home since a sorority sister delivered the news. She doesn’t want to be alone.

Inside, the Peterson house doesn’t feel the same. There’s no hint of the Christmas to come, of the special batch of shortbread cookies dusted with powdered sugar Kathleen made every year. We don’t talk much as we pass the grand staircase located just inside the front door. An eerie silence now pervades a house that, with three girls and two extroverted adults living there, had always been abuzz.

When we make our way down the long hardwood hallway that leads to the kitchen, past the spot where her mother had taken her last breath, Caitlin keeps her head down. She doesn’t break down when we pass the boarded-up entrance to a staircase we used to flock to as kids (we were fascinated by the handicap seat that ran along the railing), even though she knows that, beyond the plywood, Kathleen’s blood still coats the walls.

In the kitchen, she pours us a glass of sweet white wine. The counters are covered in a hodgepodge of liquor and wine bottles, casseroles, cards, flowers, and other items brought by friends and family members. Caitlin’s mother wouldn’t have permitted such disorder in her kitchen. Cooking was cathartic for her. This sort of chaos wouldn’t have made sense.

Before we drink, something else strikes me. Caitlin is the kind of person who, like her mother, always makes a toast—to love or life or health or friends. But today our glasses stay silent, like she’s waiting for Kathleen. We spend the next several hours sitting at a breakfast table near the fireplace, telling stories and shedding tears.

It doesn’t seem real. Not to me. Certainly not to her.

Full text

1 2 3 4 5

More News Feature »

All News »

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Latest in News Feature

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in News Feature

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

Before the election, the progressives all said that everyone else should "unite" and come on board after Hillary would win …

by Rational 1 on Welcome to the Resistance: Trump Is President, But Trumpism Can Never Prevail (News Feature)

Stop lying, if you want to be a journalist. Trump is not banning refugees, and this kind of exaggeration is …

by Rational 1 on Meet the Triangle Refugees Who Donald Trump Believes Pose a Threat to the United States (News Feature)

Hypocrites! Where were you when the Nobel Peace Prize-winner invaded and dropped bombs on half the countries affected by the …

by Timothy Hagios on Meet the Triangle Refugees Who Donald Trump Believes Pose a Threat to the United States (News Feature)

Jim Smith - Don't forget he gave priority to "Christians". Be responsible, repeat what Trump actually said.

by Raleigh Guy on Meet the Triangle Refugees Who Donald Trump Believes Pose a Threat to the United States (News Feature)

Trump did not impose a 'Muslim ban.' False, not so. Be responsible, review and report on what Trump actually did. …

by Jim Smith on Meet the Triangle Refugees Who Donald Trump Believes Pose a Threat to the United States (News Feature)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Before the election, the progressives all said that everyone else should "unite" and come on board after Hillary would win …

by Rational 1 on Welcome to the Resistance: Trump Is President, But Trumpism Can Never Prevail (News Feature)

Stop lying, if you want to be a journalist. Trump is not banning refugees, and this kind of exaggeration is …

by Rational 1 on Meet the Triangle Refugees Who Donald Trump Believes Pose a Threat to the United States (News Feature)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. The 18-Year-Old Who Owned Richard Burr in Sunday’s N&O (Triangulator)
  2. The INDY’s Coverage of the Michael Peterson Case (News Feature)
  3. Orange County’s Board of Adjustment to Determine Whether the So-Called Party Barn is Really Being Used as a Farm (Orange County)
  4. The Peterson Case: A Timeline (News Feature)
  5. Michael Peterson Will Plead Guilty to Manslaughter, But He Still Claims He Didn’t Do It (News Feature)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation