 Floyd McKissick Jr. disciplined by N.C. Bar
March 17, 2004

Floyd McKissick Jr. disciplined by N.C. Bar 

By
Durham attorney and former city council member Floyd McKissick Jr. has been disciplined by the N.C. State Bar for professional misconduct involving a conflict of interest. McKissick received a formal reprimand from bar's grievance committee late last year, which the bar recently…

