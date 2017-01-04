 Five Things We Want to See from New Governor Roy Cooper | News Feature | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

January 04, 2017 News » News Feature

Five Things We Want to See from New Governor Roy Cooper 

By
Early Sunday morning, while most of us were still toasting the New Year, Roy Cooper swore an oath to become the seventy-fifth governor of the state of North Carolina. It's been an eventful month for Cooper since he officially became governor-elect on…

full article »

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Multimedia

Slideshows
Videos

Most Recent Comments

How is it the country clubbers, gated community billionaires and trust fund babies got to use the word "elitist?"

by cityfox on Resolutions for Living in Trump’s America in 2017 (News Feature)

I really loved reading this. I have been so angry and depressed since November 8 that at times I feel …

by Cajun Lady on Resolutions for Living in Trump’s America in 2017 (News Feature)

Sewage sludge regularly tests positive for a host of heavy metals, flame retardants, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, pharmaceuticals, phthalates, dioxins, and …

by piercen54 on Sludge, a free fertilizer for farmers, can pose health and environmental risks (News Feature)

Pat McCrory lost. The NCGOP and party leaders refuse to accept that decision, the will of the voters. The republican …

by cityfox on Sneak Attack: Inside the Legislature’s Surprise Assault on Democracy (News Feature)

From these headlines, I understand that being elected is no longer its own reward. It has mostly been to punish …

by Glenn Maughan on Sneak Attack: Inside the Legislature’s Surprise Assault on Democracy (News Feature)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

How is it the country clubbers, gated community billionaires and trust fund babies got to use the word "elitist?"

by cityfox on Resolutions for Living in Trump’s America in 2017 (News Feature)

I really loved reading this. I have been so angry and depressed since November 8 that at times I feel …

by Cajun Lady on Resolutions for Living in Trump’s America in 2017 (News Feature)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Places Close Advisers on Key State Boards (Triangulator)
  2. Endangered Red Wolf Shot Dead in Eastern North Carolina (Triangulator)
  3. Why Hasn’t the City of Durham Released Controversial Cops’ Personnel Files? (Triangulator)
  4. The Human Relations Commission Issues a Scathing Report About the Durham County Detention Facility (Durham County)
  5. In October, Raleigh Created a Task Force to Look at Airbnb Rules. Why Hasn’t It Met? (Wake County)
Indyweek Mobile
Giveaways
Hopscotch
Green Guide
Buy Indy Photos

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation