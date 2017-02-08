Don’t Drink the Water: A Timeline of the OWASA Crisis 

Angry residents took to social media to claim OWASA should have seen it coming, but the shutdown of a water plant because of a fluoride-heavy supply and a water pipe break created a perfect storm that disrupted water service for tens of thousands of Chapel Hill and Carrboro residents this weekend. This resulted in a borderline post-apocalyptic scene in the area, as hundreds converged on grocery stores and gas stations to stock up on bottled water, and businesses, schools, and restaurants—even UNC—shut down and tankers brought millions of gallons of water into the areas hit hardest by the shortage. It's over now, but for forty-eight hours, it seemed like no end was in sight.
This article appeared in print with the headline "Don't Drink the Water."
i like tubers :)
Gerry-mandering is a 19th century term that ought to be updated to a more appropriate 21st century term. I'm thinking …
#HereToStay?
#OuttaHere
#SeeYaLaterBye
#PackYourBags
#HitTheRoadJack …
This makes me think of The America Divided screening at the Hayti back in October. Reverend Dr. Barber opened the …
This is great news, but it won't happen unless we are vocal in encouraging our representatives to act on this. …
i like tubers :)
Gerry-mandering is a 19th century term that ought to be updated to a more appropriate 21st century term. I'm thinking …