 Don’t Drink the Water: A Timeline of the OWASA Crisis | Triangulator | Indy Week
February 08, 2017 News » Triangulator

Angry residents took to social media to claim OWASA should have seen it coming, but the shutdown of a water plant because of a fluoride-heavy supply and a water pipe break created a perfect storm that disrupted water service for tens of thousands of Chapel Hill and Carrboro residents this weekend. This resulted in a borderline post-apocalyptic scene in the area, as hundreds converged on grocery stores and gas stations to stock up on bottled water, and businesses, schools, and restaurants—even UNC—shut down and tankers brought millions of gallons of water into the areas hit hardest by the shortage. It's over now, but for forty-eight hours, it seemed like no end was in sight.

GRAPHIC BY SHAN STUMPF & KEN FINE
  • Graphic by Shan Stumpf & Ken Fine

This article appeared in print with the headline "Don't Drink the Water."

  • From the fluoride influx to the water-line break to the do-not-drink advisory, a harrowing forty-eight hours

