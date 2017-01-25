 Don't Call It a Comeback: Bob Nocek, Former Carolina Theatre CEO, Talks New Ventures and Lessons Learned | Music Feature | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

January 25, 2017 Music » Music Feature

Don't Call It a Comeback: Bob Nocek, Former Carolina Theatre CEO, Talks New Ventures and Lessons Learned 

By
Almost exactly a year ago, in the midst of a financial debacle, Bob Nocek left his seven-year post as the Carolina Theatre's president and C.E.O. Over his tenure, Nocek had watched the theater transform from an underutilized local concern into one of…

full article »

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Multimedia

Slideshows
Videos

Most Recent Comments

Rusted Root has remained authentic and less worried about being cool. Their ability to stay true should be celebrated! And... …

by sojo18 on Wait, Rusted Root has a legacy? (Music Feature)

I went to Duke in the early 90s, and worked at Brueggers Bagels on 9th St. every morning while I …

by Anne 1 on A Requiem for David McKnight: Prodigy, Journalist, Politician, Homeless Street Musician (Music Feature)

I sincerely hope the statue happens and want there to be a link / address for donations!

by Barefoot Shane on A Requiem for David McKnight: Prodigy, Journalist, Politician, Homeless Street Musician (Music Feature)

A fine story but one correction: Pattie and I were not married in the 70s when we performed with David …

by Jack Le Sueur on A Requiem for David McKnight: Prodigy, Journalist, Politician, Homeless Street Musician (Music Feature)

Yes I will miss him and his music. I did not know about his run for Senate, but it makes …

by where's the beef? on A Requiem for David McKnight: Prodigy, Journalist, Politician, Homeless Street Musician (Music Feature)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Rusted Root has remained authentic and less worried about being cool. Their ability to stay true should be celebrated! And... …

by sojo18 on Wait, Rusted Root has a legacy? (Music Feature)

I went to Duke in the early 90s, and worked at Brueggers Bagels on 9th St. every morning while I …

by Anne 1 on A Requiem for David McKnight: Prodigy, Journalist, Politician, Homeless Street Musician (Music Feature)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. The Controlled Chaos of Nora Rogers's Custom Guitar Rig (Instrumentalist)
  2. Power-Pop Powerhouse Peter Holsapple Is Solo Again After Playing in Other People's Famous Bands (Music Feature)
  3. A Requiem for David McKnight: Prodigy, Journalist, Politician, Homeless Street Musician (Music Feature)
  4. Hope for the Future Remains Star Trek's Lodestar as Its Music Evolves to Reflect the Times (Music Feature)
Indyweek Mobile
Giveaways
Hopscotch
Green Guide
Buy Indy Photos

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation