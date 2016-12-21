 Do the Legislature’s Republicans Really Have a Stronger Mandate Than Roy Cooper? | Triangulator | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

December 21, 2016 News » Triangulator

Do the Legislature’s Republicans Really Have a Stronger Mandate Than Roy Cooper? 

By
Despite the protests and arrests that surrounded last week's fourth special session, Republicans had an easy time moving their agenda through because they have supermajorities in each chamber—enough to override any veto. And they'll maintain those supermajorities when the new legislature is…

full article »

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Multimedia

Slideshows
Videos

Most Recent Comments

The financing should be through the newly created 50 and 100 year bonds Wall Street is now using.

The …

by duh on If Durham and Orange County Want Light Rail, They’ll Have to Pay Up (Triangulator)

Meanwhile GoTriangle continues their cash burn rate of 3-500K per month. The system is only 1/3 designed and already major …

by where's the beef? on If Durham and Orange County Want Light Rail, They’ll Have to Pay Up (Triangulator)

Mike Moore, the red wolf would still be eligible for protection under the ESA. The ESA includes all plant and …

by Panda Marie on Members of Congress Accuse the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service of Not Protecting Red Wolves (Triangulator)

I'm a conservation biologist with a background in forensics and DNA, it's a fact the 'red wolf' is a name …

by AntonioVivaldi on Members of Congress Accuse the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service of Not Protecting Red Wolves (Triangulator)

So many empty buses running all over the place, and they think we need a train? Another big feel good …

by John Trololo on If Durham and Orange County Want Light Rail, They’ll Have to Pay Up (Triangulator)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

The financing should be through the newly created 50 and 100 year bonds Wall Street is now using.

The …

by duh on If Durham and Orange County Want Light Rail, They’ll Have to Pay Up (Triangulator)

Meanwhile GoTriangle continues their cash burn rate of 3-500K per month. The system is only 1/3 designed and already major …

by where's the beef? on If Durham and Orange County Want Light Rail, They’ll Have to Pay Up (Triangulator)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Resolutions for Living in Trump’s America in 2017 (News Feature)
  2. The Year in Review: A Timeline of 2016 (News Feature)
  3. Should Auld Acquaintance Be Forgot? (Yes): Welcome to the INDY’s Year in Review (News Feature)
  4. INDY's 2016 Year in Photos (News Feature)
Indyweek Mobile
Giveaways
Hopscotch
Green Guide
Buy Indy Photos

© 2016 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation