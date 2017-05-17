 Despite Governor Cooper’s Veto, HB 467—the Hog-Farm-Protection Bill—Is Now Law | Triangulator | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

May 17, 2017 News » Triangulator

Pin It
Email
Share

Despite Governor Cooper’s Veto, HB 467—the Hog-Farm-Protection Bill—Is Now Law 

By
screen_shot_2017-05-04_at_3.22.11_pm.png

In a blow to environmentalists and critics of the commercial hog farming industry, the N.C. Senate voted 30–18 Thursday to override Governor Cooper's veto of House Bill 467. The day before, the House did the same, also voting largely along party lines.

HB 467 restricts the amount of money property owners can collect in nuisance lawsuits filed against agricultural operations, including hog farms. It will essentially cap the damages property owners can collect in nuisance lawsuits at the fair market value of their property—which critics point out is often reduced by the presence of those commercial farms.

Cooper vetoed the bill on May 5, shortly after lawyers representing hundreds of plaintiffs involved in twenty-six federal lawsuits against Murphy-Brown LLC, the hog division of Smithfield Foods, submitted new evidence showing that fecal matter from the hog operations has wound up outside of homes and has likely ended up in their homes and even on their food.

Senator Brent Jackson, R-Sampson, the sponsor of the Senate companion bill, who has received more than $130,000 in campaign contributions from the hog farming industry, reacted to the override by saying that he is "incredibly pleased that this bill ... is now law. This is a victory for farmworkers and our rural communities."

The N.C. Pork Council struck a similarly celebratory tone: "Farmers across our state are grateful that the Senate has acted to override the Gov. Cooper veto to provide them more certainty and protection from predatory lawyers."

Supporters of HB 467, including House sponsor Representative Jimmy Dixon (who has received more than $115,000 in campaign contributions from Big Pork), have consistently argued that the legislation is intended to protect rural family farmers from greedy "out of state" attorneys. However, it's worth noting that the federal lawsuits at the heart of the debate were filed by a North Carolina-based law firm against a $14 billion Chinese-owned multinational corporation, on behalf of mostly low-income African-American plaintiffs.

+EVERY INTELLIGENT STATEMENT

U.S. Senator Richard Burr, the North Carolina Republican who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, joined a full house of influential North Carolina GOP leaders when he arrived in Raleigh Friday evening. The visit came at a time when Burr's profile was mushrooming as leader of the Senate investigation of ties between President Trump and Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election.

After the meeting, he told the INDY that his panel's probe will follow up on "every intelligent statement," but he won't allow the probe to turn into a witch hunt. Read into that what you will.

"We are in the interview stage right now, so it's pretty extensive," Burr said. "I think we've finished about thirty interviews so far." Burr said the ongoing investigation has not yet given him "a good feel for what the full extent of it is."

Burr, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton, and U.S. Senator Thom Tillis were among the featured speakers for the Jesse Helms Center Foundation Thirtieth Anniversary Lecture Dinner. Those in attendance included a who's who of Republican bigs: political kingpin Art Pope, U.S. representatives Mark Walker and Richard Hudson, former U.S. ambassador to Denmark James Cain, former assistant secretary of defense Robert Wilkie, former Raleigh mayor and Wake County commission chairman Paul Coble, fundraiser Louis DeJoy, and former Helms aide Jimmy Broughton.

Outside the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel, about fifteen demonstrators gathered at noon, before Tillis was scheduled to speak, to urge the appointment of a special prosecutor into suspected links between Trump and Russia. Said demonstrator Mandy Hitchcock of Carrboro: "I am here because I am really disturbed about the firing of [former FBI director] Jim Comey. I think the senators need to think more about the state of our democracy and less about their own futures."

A group of about seventy-five showed up at four p.m. in hopes of catching Burr, chanting and carrying signs as news cameras gathered. But the senator didn't make an appearance until about seven forty-five, and the protesters were long gone.

This article appeared in print with the headline "+HOG WILD."

More Triangulator »

All News »

Tags: , , , , , , ,

  • The N.C. House and Senate overrode the governor’s veto last week

Speaking of...

Latest in Triangulator

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Triangulator

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Who are Miller and her supporters targeting: Stephenson or Baldwin? And why?

by ct on Excitement Mounts for the Raleigh City Elections. (What, You Haven’t Noticed?) (Triangulator)

How delusional are these writers claiming failure for Trump's term. He has wiped out regulations that killed jobs which Obama …

by Laurence Smith on Donald Trump’s First Hundred Days: The Anatomy of Failure (Triangulator)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Critics Say Duke Energy Is Trying to Roll Back Regulations and Corner the Market on Solar Development (News Feature)
  2. Is Raleigh Plan to Revamp Citizens Advisory Councils a Boon for Residents—or Developers? (Wake County)
  3. Excitement Mounts for the Raleigh City Elections. (What, You Haven’t Noticed?) (Triangulator)
  4. As the Durham County Jail Plans to Roll Out Video Visitation, Activists Don’t Trust the Sheriff’s Intentions (Durham County)
  5. What Will Trumpcare Mean for Tar Heels? (Triangulator)

Most Recent Comments

Who are Miller and her supporters targeting: Stephenson or Baldwin? And why?

by ct on Excitement Mounts for the Raleigh City Elections. (What, You Haven’t Noticed?) (Triangulator)

How delusional are these writers claiming failure for Trump's term. He has wiped out regulations that killed jobs which Obama …

by Laurence Smith on Donald Trump’s First Hundred Days: The Anatomy of Failure (Triangulator)

This picture is old. Those are not our current commissioners.

by Marj on Wake Commissioners Call Out Developer Daniel Eller for Pushing to Evict Forest Hills Residents (Triangulator)

What's a couple billion when it's not your money?

by John Trololo on The Durham-Orange Light Rail Heads to Washington, D.C. (Triangulator)

Another low in Trump bashing.

by John Trololo on Donald Trump’s First Hundred Days: The Anatomy of Failure (Triangulator)

© 2017 Indy Week • 320 E. Chapel Hill St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation