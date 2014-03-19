 Cry of Love vocalist Kelly Holland died depressed, but not alone | Music Feature | Indy Week
March 19, 2014 Music » Music Feature

Cry of Love vocalist Kelly Holland died depressed, but not alone 

By
Kelly Holland knew he was dying, and he wanted out of the hospital. Doctors had given him between two and five months to live, but he didn't want to spend them in a hospital room. In February, he hoped to return to…

