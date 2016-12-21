 Common Ground Closed. Sonorous Road Might Be Next. Is It Curtains for Small, Affordable Theaters in the Triangle? | Theater | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

December 21, 2016 Arts » Theater

Common Ground Closed. Sonorous Road Might Be Next. Is It Curtains for Small, Affordable Theaters in the Triangle? 

By
The small, independent companies that have often defined the cutting edge of theater in our region have long made a virtue of doing without. For decades, their productions have embraced the essence of drama, frequently without opulent costumes, lavish sets, or theater…

full article »

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (6)

Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

Multimedia

Slideshows
Videos

Most Recent Comments

The pendulum is swinging on both sides but it's great to see how hard it's swinging to the left in …

by RAriano on An Initiative to Counter Discrimination Against Female Theater Directors Provokes a Discrimination Complaint in Raleigh (Theater)

Best wishes & thanks to a fine artist & a real gentleman.

by khoragos on Paul Frellick Diagnoses Deep Dish Theater Company’s Lasting Legacy and Quiet Demise (Theater)

Thank you, Paul, and best wishes to you and your family in California.

by David Fellerath 1 on Paul Frellick Diagnoses Deep Dish Theater Company’s Lasting Legacy and Quiet Demise (Theater)

I commend Mr.Woods on his insight. There is a lot to think about in both his article and the following …

by natty on Justice Theater Project's superbly sung and choreographed The Color Purple has one fatal flaw (Theater)

I saw this show in Chapel Hills. This was the first time I had seen a Paperhand's show. It was …

by Irene Griest on Paperhand Puppet Intervention’s The Beautiful Beast Makes Merry With Monsters of Myth and Memory (Theater)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

The pendulum is swinging on both sides but it's great to see how hard it's swinging to the left in …

by RAriano on An Initiative to Counter Discrimination Against Female Theater Directors Provokes a Discrimination Complaint in Raleigh (Theater)

Best wishes & thanks to a fine artist & a real gentleman.

by khoragos on Paul Frellick Diagnoses Deep Dish Theater Company’s Lasting Legacy and Quiet Demise (Theater)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. A Fifty-Year-Old Time Capsule Exhumed in Lakewood Reveals Continuity in Durham’s Shifting Urban Landscape (Arts Feature)
  2. In the N.C. Chinese Lantern Festival, Sichuan Artisans Light Up the Dark in Cary (Arts Feature)
Indyweek Mobile
Giveaways
Hopscotch
Green Guide
Buy Indy Photos

© 2016 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation