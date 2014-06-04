Best of the Triangle 2014: Voters' comments 

Alley Twenty Six is really the ONLY place making craft cocktails at the level of places like Pegu Club and Angel's Share in New York. Can't be beat.

Apex Outfitter & Board Co. is a locally owned and operated Outfitter. They differ from the rest because they also have an awesome skate shop inside and carry tons of local products. They rock!

Arrow Haircuts in Cameron Village is a great new spot to get your ears lowered. Great service and an even better cut (and you can have a complimentary Fat Tire beer!).

Attorney Jeffrey Marsocci is dedicated to people with special needs and to equal rights for the LGBT community, both in his professional life and in his volunteer work.

Authenticity and respect for the art of salsa and Afro-Cuban dance reach the very core of what Paso Dance Studios represents. At Paso, this is their life's work, and it shows.

Bean Traders is the best coffee shop in the state. 100 percent adherence to Italian, French, and Japanese methodology and presentation. Don't be fooled by the coffee on Dave's hands; this café operates at a NASA white room-level of cleanliness.

Beer Study has the best beer selection. The owner JD will even jump in his car to drive to Charlotte for Hop Drop and Roll, Asheville for Wicked Weed, and many other fresh, new craft beers like Sexual Chocolate, great IPAs, stouts, sours, and natural ciders.

Best chef is Gloria at Machu Picchu Peruvian restaurant. Her flavors, presentation and personal visit to your table are all outstanding. Her husband, Victor, assists and is wonderful too.

Best place to entertain kids: Smart Moves Chess. This is a new local enrichment program that teaches preschoolers the basics of chess through fun activities and games. Who knew you could teach 3-year-olds how to play chess?

Beth Tillman took the pain out of handling estate affairs, professional, friendly and incredibly knowledgeable. She looked at the papers we had from another attorney who did not specialize in this area of the law. Improved our dox & made it painless.

Beth's Barks and Bubbles is the best place to take your dog for grooming. Not only is she an expert, the dogs come out knowing they look great, walking with a little swagger.

Beyu Caffe is that unique home-spun neighborhood place with class. Whether it's a cup of perfectly brewed latte while scanning your iPad or a high energy jazz performance on Saturday night, Beyu is clearly the place to BE!

Blo Hair Salon is the most amazing hair salon I have ever gone to. I have lived in Orlando, Greenwich, Connecticut, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and this is by far the best hair salon I have ever been a client. Their clients come first.

Blue Note Grill: The owner remembers his customers, greets new folks with a smile, remembers what you like to order. The bartender, Kit, is super and attentive. The wait staff rocks. Best RIBS IN TOWN!

Both Wax Poetic and To the Woods are awesome new spots in Chapel Hill/Carrboro. Strong, capable women who own their own businesses and do a great job!

Bull City Burgers is just awesome - GREAT food, great atmosphere, kid friendly and LOCAL and sustainable!

Caffe Driade is like stepping into a peaceful, quaint, and communal time warp. Everyone is immersed in work, art, conversation and nature, while enjoying the BEST coffee in town.

Carolina Dental Spa not only hosts amazing dentists, but the staff makes you feel like a member of their family. Also, while you are getting your teeth cleaned by the best, you can be covered with a blanket and have a massage!

Carolyn Scott & Geoff Brown of Carolyn Scott Photography covered our wedding last November. They are hilarious, professional, and incredibly talented. We love their work and you will too!

Cary Quilting Company is a breath of fresh air! Owner Julianne Walther's exquisite style is evident in every fabric on the shelves. I always leave inspired. It feels like home!

Cave Taureau is a New York/San Francisco-level wine shop right in downtown. Stuff I've never seen anywhere else in the state and super friendly staff.

Centro is a place where I not only nourish my body with delicious food and incredible drinks but also a place where I nourish my soul. Angela, Natalia and the fabulous staff offer a feeling of love and respect every time I walk in the door.

Chapel Hill Pet Resort is the best Doggie Daycare and Boarding around! My dogs always come home clean, exhausted and (best of all) happy!

Chapel Hill Quest Martial Arts has helped me go from an out-of-shape, shy, awkward person to an athletic happy. confident person. There is no place like it.

Cloos' is a good restaurant, love the crispy skinny fries that you can get topped with cheese; the steak & cheese, the hot dogs. Just ate and writing this is making me want to go eat there!

Cole_Watts, is an awesome guy to follow on Twitter. Not only does he know his industry but he knows and talks about the Raleigh Triangle as well.

CrossFit Surmount has the best coaches and the warmest non-judgmental environment! Best thing that has happened in my life!

Cueva de Lobos is a great Mexican restaurant + bar located near NCSU's campus. They have daily deals that are great for students, and the staff is exceptionally friendly. They remember my face and have my drink order ready before I even approach the bar!

Curtis Brown of Curtis Brown Photography is not only a fantastic photographer, he is energetic, fun, and has the ability to bring out a person's inner and outer beauty with his photos.

Daisy Cakes has the perfect light and friendly atmosphere to enjoy a delicious breakfast, sweets, coffee, (or all three!) with friends. I always take visitors here for the perfect welcome to Durham!

Dog Diggity: Our dog Beau LOVES staying at Dog Diggity. As soon as we walk in the door he runs straight to the play area and doesn't look back. They are always super friendly, helpful and professional. It doesn't get any better!

Dogstar Tattoo has performed all of my tattoos and has never, ever ceased to amaze me with their incredible artistic talent, professionalism, honesty, creativity and cleanliness. Furthermore, their piercers are amazingly knowledgeable and do amazing work.

Dogtopia of North Raleigh is the best place to take your pup. They treat each dog like it was their own, and the pups always come home tired and happy! Their prices are all-inclusive, and they have webcams so you can check on your babies.

Dos Perros is an innovative Mexican restaurant in and of itself, but who would have guessed that they have the best cake baker in the Triangle, Lana! Not only is her mocha cake the best cake I have ever had, but she waits tables, too!

Dr. Amanda Keates is a chiropractor who focuses on holistic nutrition/supplements. Working with her has changed my life. I've made lifestyle changes due to her recommendations and am getting healthier by the day! I have so much gratitude toward her.

Dr. Sarant is a gentle and caring dentist. When I have a difficult procedure done, he calls me in the evenings to check on how I feel. I really appreciate this!

DSI Comedy is the best place for comedy not only in N.C., but one of the best places along the East Coast.

Durham Academy summer programs have so much to offer, we have no choice but to come back year after year so the kids can try out the amazing variety of camps they run.

Earthfare for a List of chemicals/ingredients that it won't let into their store, plus customer service is awesome.

Emerson Waldorf School Summer Camps: Wholesome, creative, cool camps for kids. Summer magic!

Empower Personalized Fitness is just that—personalized. The team are highly educated and actually research and plan for you, personally. Angelo knows exactly how to work with you physically as well as psychologically to get you to achieve your best.

Enrigo's: Teal Italian cooked by a chef from Tuscany—in Cary. Can you believe it?

Event Horizon Games is a new store and has so much potential. It's a great place to hang out and discover the newest games.

Every time I go out to lunch, I think: "I should try someplace new." And yet every time, I end up at Remedy Diner. I love it.

Farm to Fork celebrates local food and farms, pairing local farmers and restaurants, and supporting the training and development of a new generation of farmers!

The Fiction Kitchen is taking vegetarian and vegan food and making it mainstream; they're breaking people's ideas on what that food is like.

Fishmonger's Restaurant & Oyster Bar has been doin' it right for 32 years in downtown Durham. Casual, beachy atmosphere, great seafood, BBQ & burgers at an affordable price. Can't beat it!

Focus Media: The video production and cinematography is some of the best I've seen. An artist with a special eye, a true love of the craft and always a fresh vision. They put clients first and interpret their vision as though it's their own.

Franklin Street Yoga Center is a love-filled oasis of fitness and healing in downtown Chapel Hill.

Frisky Business Boutique has everything a couple needs to add spice to their lives.

G2B Gastro Pub is Durham's best kept secret. It's worth trying to figure out where it is because you will definitely want to return.

Game Theory is one of those stores that isn't just a place of business, it's a must-see hub for an entire community of friendly people who share their love for fantasy, games, role play ... and so much more.

Giggles Drop-in Childcare is the best childcare facility in Wake County. I take my nephews there when they need somewhere to get their energy out, and they are always begging to go back! The staff are friendly and all great at working with children.

Goodfellas Taxi needs some recognition based on their maxing service, friendly drivers and amazing ability to find me when I've had one too many, and still get me home safe.

Gregoria's Cuban Steakhouse has to be the place to watch in 2014. An extremely warm staff and fantastic food makes for wonderful meals.

Guglhupf has the greatest creampuffs ever created—truly perfect.

Hillsborough Yarn Shop is nirvana for string theorists.

I always buy my flowers from the wonderful Lao Ladies at the farmer's market in Raleigh. They are delightful people with very fair prices and gorgeous arrangements.

I am really loving what's going on with Oak City Hustle this year. It's new and fresh! I think this blog is just what this city needs!

I can't tell you enough about what an enjoyable company Bare Theatre is. Their productions are eclectic, emotional, and engaging. Also, I have to rave about Patrick Jane's (in Cary) songwriter night once a month. Great place to hear local talent.

I chose Bull McCabes for several things along with the great atmosphere. They offer a good beer selection with great wait-staff and bartenders. They have recently renovated, adding an outside patio and new bathrooms are coming soon. Love this place!

I chose Dr. Laura Barringer, Barringer Family Dentistry, because not only is she the most personable and most gentle dentist I've ever met, she also dresses as the Tooth Fairy at Renaissance Faires.

I have been coming to Blo hair salon for many years and have never been disappointed. Everyone there is extremely talented and promotes a pleasant environment. The music is awesome, the atmosphere is inspiring. A great place at Brier Creek.

I hesitate to tell you all about Hayashi, my hidden gem in Wakefield. Super fresh, creative rolls, delightful service. Best sushi I have found since moving here from Seattle.

I love Carrboro/ Durham Yoga Company. They have great teachers and wonderful classes. Gives me the support I need to be a great yogi and de-stress!!

I love going to Vannity Salon in the stately old home in Mordecai. A pedicure means resting in a soft chair in a beautiful room with birds chirping at the window feeder, and Dawn is a natural therapist while she makes your feet and nails beautiful.

I love Oliver's Collar. They sell the best of the best products for dogs (cats, too!). To top it off, they bake treats in-store that only contain the best ingredients. I can pamper my pet without worrying about what he's actually eating.

I must eat gluten-free and my son is a vegan. I took him to Irregardless Cafe recently and can't wait to go back for more! We could both eat there without one of us getting the short straw. And our other diner had plenty to choose from also. YUM!

I really don't want to tell more people about how good Mami Nora's is because it's crowded enough, but it's the best!

I wish American Meltdown and Kokyu would just permanently park in front of my house!

I've been at SciQuest for eight years now and it's a great company that cares about their customers and employees.

I've had the absolute pleasure of working with Dr. Cheng at The Dermatology Center of Raleigh. She is very relatable and approachable to both her patients and staff. She is very loved for her fun personality and her depth of knowledge. Love her!

If I could only eat one meal before having my sense of taste permanently removed, it would be at Gourmet Kingdom.

If there's a heaven, they serve daily the peanut butter croissants from Loaf.

If you want the best cupcakes on the planet, bop into Sugarland ... they melt in your mouth!!

if you're lucky, Donnie at Dennis Best Men's Salon will tickle the nape of your neck with his ginger beard. Powerhouse gym in Raleigh only trains the hardest motherfuckers.

Imagine Hypnotics takes spiritual regression to the next level. A wonderful experience!

Independent Animal Rescue is an organization I know well, and a great place to adopt a pet! Knowledgeable and helpful volunteers, dedicated to finding the best possible home for every one of the cats and dogs in their foster program.

Indigo Hot Yoga Studio is amazing. The owners and instructors are so friendly and open-minded. They never judge anyone that walks through the door, and the studio is always spotless. Best yoga studio in Raleigh!

Infuzion Music Studio is a family owned studio with college-degree instructors of the highest quality who love teaching. It shows when they give a lesson, whether it be a voice lesson or instrumental. All their lessons are personalized and inexpensive.

Jay at Vinyl Perk in Carrboro is the nicest business owner you will ever come across. He has an unmatched passion for both his job and the customers he serves.

Jeffrey G. Marsocci is a local unsung hero, using his law expertise to empower same-sex couples to find legal security. He also promotes activism and empowers our local youth to make a difference in the community. Amazing and well-connected lawyer!

Jessica Johnson Moore at Little Grey Line is a breath of fresh air in children's fashion design. Her designs are timeless yet modern and completely unique!

Jubala Coffee is the first place I've ever been able to enjoy a cup of black coffee. Their brewing methods really make each flavor note stand out!

Jennifer Spain with Ancient Elements Acupuncture is the best! Get thorough, thoughtful and competent relief from pain and any other number of ailments. She makes acupuncture easy, relaxing and painless.

Kai is just the best, freshest Japanese in a small friendly environment, and family friendly too. My daughter requested her 6-year-old birthday dinner there!

Karate International is a friendly yet hardworking martial arts experience. They have a wide variety of different martial arts, from judo to jujitsu to kendo. I enjoy my classes their greatly and it's also a friendly environment. I recommend it to all!

Koka Booth Amphitheatre is the best outdoor music venue. They book the best acts for such an intimate space, and even when sold out it never feels too crammed. Shows are always worth the price of admission, grounds are kept so well.

Krav Maga Raleigh is a badass way to stay in shape and learn practical self-defense.

La Shish is a Lebanese gem buried in a Cary strip mall. Delicious sweet tea flavored with rosewater and a delicate, scrumptious baklava.

Leaving my dogs in the care of Bull City Pet Sitting is like leaving them with friends.

Literally Carolina Wing Company is DANK. You have to try this place; it's actually the best place I've ever been to. The wait staff is great, the food is amazing and it melts in your mouth, and the layout of the restaurant is good. I'll always come here.

Love that vegan (plant-based) food options are growing! Several local groups are helping to spread the word, including the Bull City Vegan Challenge and Triangle Meatless Monday. Keep it up!

Lucha Tigre is the best new restaurant in Orange County because the owner really cares about his restaurant! The food is really unique (Latin-Asian fusion) and is consistently AMAZING. The heat seeker tofu (or shrimp!) is my weekly weekend treat!

Mandolin is hip with great food and an amazing wine list, but it's also deeply local with N.C. farm sourcing. It has rapidly become our go-to for dinner out.

Mariana Byrd of Urban Durham Realty: greatest Realtor in the Durham area.

Mark VanNess of VanNess & Fellows is the most friendly, polite, enthusiastic and professional tattoo artist I have ever worked with. He collaborates with me to ensure unique art that I am proud to wear & he is excited to create. Mark kicks *ss!

Medicap Pharmacy is not only the best local independent pharmacy, they are the ultimate health and wellness destination. No matter what your needs may be, Medicap always goes the extra mile.

Mobile Fleet Services is the best auto repair shop in the area. As a woman I never leave feeling duped. I also have never had to return a vehicle to be worked on for the same problem! Prices are great, service is great, all-around great company.

Monuts: Best donuts, best bagels, best breakfast. Not your traditional bagel, but doing its own thing. Doughy inside, crispy outside.

Moshi Moshi at Golden Belt is the funnest place to get a haircut. I'm always laughing so hard that I'm worried my hair will be uneven. But it never is!

Motorco in Durham has something for everyone! Great music, great beers, and now a pretty sweet food menu that caters to everyone (vegans included)!

New World Coffee House is where North Raleigh Slackers get caffeined up!!

Nice Price Books under new ownership in Raleigh has an ever expanding new and used record collection. Staff/owners are friendly and very helpful. I go by about once a month and they ALWAYS have new stuff that I want.

Ninth Street Dance is a nurturing studio—a perfect place to start or return to dancing, with almost every type of dance imaginable. The spirit of Terpsichore, muse of dance, lives at Ninth Street Dance!

No day is complete without a stop at Bean Traders; serving happy cheer and creative inspiration every day of the week. Thanks, Dave!

On a sunny day, the outdoor courtyard at Vimala's may be the happiest place in the whole Triangle

Paddy O'Beers is my favorite new beer store—PLUS THEY HAVE A BAR. Every Friday I grab a six pack on my way home, and usually stick around for a pint.

Parker and Otis is the perfect place to sit down for a cup of coffee or browsing neat shopping choices.

Paso Dance Studios - definitely the coolest instructors, teaching you to put together the moves to go out and get down.

Patrick Jane's has been open about five months, and they have really filled a gap in the market that Cary needed so much. The owners live local, buy from local farms and their pizza toppings are awesome. They aren't a sports bar, they have only N.C. taps.

Peek-a-Do is a fabulous experience for kids, whether they want their hair cut or not!

Ping He of Ping Traditional Chinese Medicine is a wonderful, light-hearted HEALER. Wow. Note: this is not relaxing, if that's what you're looking for. This is turbo-charged massage and acupuncture. Amazing.

Progressive Graphics is my favorite, as they are fast, efficient, willing to work with me on any design and provide the designs you need on just about ANY product type. THEY ROCK!!

R. Blair Woodard changed my life by taking the time to truly evaluate my vision and prescribe me contact lenses that actually corrected (rather than over-corrected) my sight, plus lenses and cleanser that didn't irritate. I'll never go to anyone else.

Raleigh Brewing Company has an excellent variety of craft beer, plus they frequently engage the homebrew community through Homebrew Charity Tap Releases, monthly Big Brew events, and weekly employee tap releases (experimental beers). And, a $2 beer!

Rise really has the best biscuits. It is my favorite place to go when skipping on my diet.

Safe Haven for Cats is a no-kill shelter, where cats are not only superbly cared for and prepared for adoption, but where trap/neuter/return programs are emphasized and low-cost rabies shots are offered (for dogs & cats). They also run a pet food pantry.

SAS is the best place to work in the Triangle. People underestimate the amount of impact the company has on our local community

Schoolhouse of Wonder is an AMAZING, dare I say "life-altering" summer camp for kids. The counselors foster kids' curiosity and help them engage with nature and grow as people. It's an incredible experience.

Scratch bakery makes heaven in a cup.

Seth Powell's local music blog, City Daze Music, is awesome! If you want the underground scoop in the music scene in the Raleigh area you gotta check it out!

I love Mamayoma Sushi by Southpoint. The food is great, the wait staff is awesome and the Japanese pop music is awesome.

Southern Season: overwhelming variety from all over the world.

Southpoint Animal Hospital is one of a kind! Its spa-like atmosphere and rockstar services and patient care keep me coming back!

Steel String Trivia is amazeballs!

Sweet Pea Bakery offers paleo treats and uses local & organic ingredients! Michele Cochrane is extremely knowledgeable and passionate about her craft.

Tasty Beverage Co. has an amazing bottle selection, draught beer on tap, and a growler filling station! Everyone is super friendly & inviting. It's hands down my favorite place in the Triangle.

Taylor White is the area's most creative, thoughtful, and inspiring visual artist in the Triangle area. Her talent has traveled the world, and we are lucky that she decided to settle here!

The @NCBeerGuys have the most comprehensive website and news for the NC Craft Beer Scene.

The Blue Note Grill is a family-owned restaurant that feels like you're going to relatives' house for dinner! Only they have friendly staff and live music!

The Bottom String is the best non-biased, all things N.C. music blog that I've seen in a while!

The boys at Fitch Lumber were great; if you don't know what you're doing, they'll do their best to explain without making you feel embarrassed in your ignorance. It's a great place to buy hula hoop-making supplies as well, by the way!

The Chapel Hill Quest Center is more than a martial arts studio. It is a place to find the power within and to use that power for the greater good.

I haven't had a single comic missed since subscribing at Foundation's Edge. My weekly pull list is always right!

The Green Room is the best place to find people of all backgrounds in a laid-back atmosphere. If only the world could display such amity.

The ladies of Tangerine Clean are just fabulous. They use all natural products and give me the comfort and peace of mind of a wonderfully clean home!

The Little School of Hillsborough and The Little School at Duke are remarkable schools for young children. They emphasize child-led learning and conscious discipline. They have wonderful teachers who spend a lot of time outdoors with the children.

The Open Mic at the Pinhook is a supportive environment with a beautiful stage and sound system plus a producer and filmmakers station.

The Refectory provides the most delicious, healthy, and interesting cuisine around.

Ninth Street Bakery has become THE place in Durham for vegan and gluten-free diners—along with everyone else, too!

The spa at The Umstead used to be wonderful. Then they renovated it and now it is fabulous. If you have not been, spend the money and go. Meet some girlfriends there or take your husband. You will NOT be disappointed.

There is no doubt, I can't wait for Pie Pushers night at Fullsteam. The two best parts of the Triangle at the same location.

Tir na nOg Irish Pub can, at the very least, be considered for so many of these categories. I love the fact that they always have something going on. Whether it be local music, art, a DJ or an Irish cultural event, they make it feel like home.

Triangle Green Cleaning is thorough, trustworthy, professionally managed, easy to have in your home and uses green products. Many thanks to the TGC company!

Triangle Krav Maga: These instructors create a fun, inviting and invigorating environment where you'll be trained how to be safe and if needed, be dangerous! As a side benefit, you'll get in shape— regardless of age or any prior experience.

Triangle Raw Foods is dedicated to offering North Carolina the freshest and healthiest food available. The Chef is a genius when it comes to creating entrees and desserts. Give them a try!

TROSA businesses: I get a great product, great customer service—and I get to feel good that I am helping people build a better life.

Ultimate Comics has the best selection of comics in the entire Triangle. The store is well laid out and the staff always knowledgeable about what's up and coming in the comics realm. Also, they put on a kicking comic convention.

Videri Chocolate Factory is awesome, amazing people, an amazing place to immerse yourself in the world of chocolate.

Vimala's is a community treasure. She is a wonderful person and is doing some truly innovative and amazing things in business and in cooking!

WCOM radio does for radio what the farm-to-table movement did for food. Local, organic radio: owned, managed and created by locals FOR locals. Creative nutrition for the WHOLE Triangle. Something for everyone.

Whisk is an amazing new kitchen store! Truly a candy store for the cook.

Williams Gourmet Kitchen is a hidden gem in Durham for great and fresh fast food.

Women's Birth & Wellness Center, there is no better place to get the best care by women for women in all stages of life.

WXYC is a radio station with an open-minded approach to programming. They may play top 40 and noise music in the same show, and you're always guaranteed to be exposed to something new.

