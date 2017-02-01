 As Protests Mount Over Trump’s Immigration Executive Order, What Are N.C. Pols Saying? | Triangulator | Indy Week
February 01, 2017

As Protests Mount Over Trump’s Immigration Executive Order, What Are N.C. Pols Saying? 

By
Maybe, just maybe, protests actually work. That was the message both the White House and the U.S. Department of Justice appeared to send to the tens of thousands who converged on airports across the country this weekend—including the fifteen hundred who showed…

