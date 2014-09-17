 After four meetings, Gay-Straight Alliance at Stanback Middle School eliminated | News Feature | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

September 17, 2014 News » News Feature

After four meetings, Gay-Straight Alliance at Stanback Middle School eliminated 

By
It took more than two years for supporters to form a Gay Straight Alliance at A.L. Stanback Middle School in Hillsborough—and just a few months to see it eliminated under curious circumstances. Past and present staff say Principal Gloria Jones told them…

full article »

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (9)

Showing 1-9 of 9

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-9 of 9

Add a comment

Multimedia

Slideshows
Videos

Most Recent Comments

Wow, this isn't a biased article at all. I'm sorry, but if anyone that has any knowledge of the actions …

by EllenD on After Fifteen Years, the Michael Peterson Case Concludes But Provides Little Closure (News Feature)

The Mexicans in Wake county jail speak better English than most of the correction officers. We should deport the mentally …

by richard sugg on Family of slain inmate sues Wake County (News Feature)

Although people may dislike what John Trololo wrote, from an objective engineering viewpoint he is correct about the unpredictability and …

by ct on Critics Say Duke Energy Is Trying to Roll Back Regulations and Corner the Market on Solar Development (News Feature)

Since Duke owns and maintains all of the power grid in its territory it makes complete sense that they need …

by John Trololo on Critics Say Duke Energy Is Trying to Roll Back Regulations and Corner the Market on Solar Development (News Feature)

It should be noted the state's consumer advocate - the N.C. Utilities Commission's Public Staff - also supports trimming the …

by Randy Wheeless on Critics Say Duke Energy Is Trying to Roll Back Regulations and Corner the Market on Solar Development (News Feature)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Wow, this isn't a biased article at all. I'm sorry, but if anyone that has any knowledge of the actions …

by EllenD on After Fifteen Years, the Michael Peterson Case Concludes But Provides Little Closure (News Feature)

The Mexicans in Wake county jail speak better English than most of the correction officers. We should deport the mentally …

by richard sugg on Family of slain inmate sues Wake County (News Feature)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. A Wake Schools Program Helps White, Asian, and Male Students Advance in Math. Black, Hispanic, and Female Students? Not So Much. (News Feature)
  2. Reuniting Fourteen Durham Families, Black Mama's Day Bail Out Aims to Reform the State's Racially Biased Ransom Demands (Durham County)
  3. Despite Governor Cooper’s Veto, HB 467—the Hog-Farm-Protection Bill—Is Now Law (Triangulator)
  4. Senator Burr Says He Won’t Let His Intelligence Committee’s Trump-Russia Investigation Turn into a Witch Hunt (Triangulator)
  5. The Durham City Manager Seeks a Tax Hike to Pay for More Affordable Housing (Triangulator)
Indyweek Mobile
Giveaways
Hopscotch
Green Guide
Buy Indy Photos

© 2017 Indy Week • 320 E. Chapel Hill St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation