 After a Weekend Shooting, Neighbors Pressure the Durham City Council to Help Close the Emerald City Ultra Bar and Lounge | Durham County | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

February 02, 2017 News » Durham County

After a Weekend Shooting, Neighbors Pressure the Durham City Council to Help Close the Emerald City Ultra Bar and Lounge 

By
A weekend shooting outside a Durham club has prompted both a string of complaints to the Durham City Council—as well as a social media campaign in support of the venue. Emails obtained by the INDY show that council members, residents, and police…

full article »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Multimedia

Slideshows
Videos

Most Recent Comments

The anonymous "Twilight Zone" Anti-American
wants to keep ['those'] people
in jail without trial and
(duhh...) "Cash …

by Chris Tiffany on The Human Relations Commission Issues a Scathing Report About the Durham County Detention Facility (Durham County)

Cash makes it harder for these thugs to get back out on the street to commit more crimes. You think …

by Twilight Zone on The Human Relations Commission Issues a Scathing Report About the Durham County Detention Facility (Durham County)

I will never, ever live in another neighborhood that has an HOA. It's not even up for debate.
I already …

by mike_in_nc on Does North Carolina give homeowners associations too much power? (Durham County)

I would not buy or invest in a development that did not have an HOA. That after having made the …

by 669283 on Does North Carolina give homeowners associations too much power? (Durham County)

I've never lived in a house built more recently than 1976, so I have no personal experience with HOAs. I …

by David 1 on Does North Carolina give homeowners associations too much power? (Durham County)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

The anonymous "Twilight Zone" Anti-American
wants to keep ['those'] people
in jail without trial and
(duhh...) "Cash …

by Chris Tiffany on The Human Relations Commission Issues a Scathing Report About the Durham County Detention Facility (Durham County)

Cash makes it harder for these thugs to get back out on the street to commit more crimes. You think …

by Twilight Zone on The Human Relations Commission Issues a Scathing Report About the Durham County Detention Facility (Durham County)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Meet the Triangle Refugees Who Donald Trump Believes Pose a Threat to the United States (News Feature)
  2. Even Though Republicans Control the Legislature, Redistricting Reformers Have Hope (Triangulator)
  3. As Protests Mount Over Trump’s Immigration Executive Order, What Are N.C. Pols Saying? (Triangulator)
  4. Is Durham Really a Sanctuary City? (Triangulator)
Indyweek Mobile
Giveaways
Hopscotch
Green Guide
Buy Indy Photos

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation