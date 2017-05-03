A Wake County Woman Complained to Government Officials About the Shotwell Landfill. The Landfill’s Attorney Told Her, “This Has to Stop.” 

Showing 1-1 of 1
No recent videos found.
I was on the Mayor's Citizen Engagement Task Force and was the sole person who voted against it's recommendations. Why? …
The CAC system is not perfect, but until there is clarity on how the CEB would work it's impossible to …
I think we can call this "The Meetings Will Continue Until Morale Improves" approach to citizen engagement.
A new label comes to mind: CHINO (Christian in Name Only). Most Christian sects instruct adherents to not surrender to …
Is it not lost on these people that Jesus Christ was a "Jew-boy"? I wouldn't be surprised if some of …
I was on the Mayor's Citizen Engagement Task Force and was the sole person who voted against it's recommendations. Why? …
The CAC system is not perfect, but until there is clarity on how the CEB would work it's impossible to …