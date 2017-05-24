 A Forgotten The Handmaid’s Tale Movie Filmed in Durham Is the Missing Link Between Classic Novel and Hulu Hit | Film Review | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

May 24, 2017 Film » Film Review

A Forgotten The Handmaid’s Tale Movie Filmed in Durham Is the Missing Link Between Classic Novel and Hulu Hit 

By
More than thirty years after its publication, Margaret Atwood's instant-classic novel, The Handmaid's Tale, has bubbled back into pop-culture consciousness thanks to a new episodic adaptation on Hulu. Set in the near future, it follows the life of a woman who is…

full article »

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Multimedia

Slideshows
Videos

Most Recent Comments

Just saw Pitch Perfect 3 trailer. Looks like its going to be another year of fun ride. Incredibly excited to …

by Andrew190 on Dueling college a cappella groups in Pitch Perfect (Film Review)

We'd be hard pressed to find a free local weekly with film reviews this poetic. Your writers translate complex ideas …

by Aims Arches on Isabelle Huppert Unforgettably Avenges Herself in Elle (Film Review)

Ever since the surprise success of the Fox TV show Glee audiences have been exposed to the world of choirs, …

by philip190 on Dueling college a cappella groups in Pitch Perfect (Film Review)

robertm748: You mean without warning, apart from the very first paragraph of his review???

by Neil Morris on Amy Adams’s Authenticity Elevates Tom Ford’s Glam Pulp Fiction in Nocturnal Animals (Film Review)

Nathan Gelgud is unsure whether the disenfranchised classes in England are whiter than in the US? Really?

Well, …

by Eileen Smyth on Aliens land in an English slum in Attack the Block (Film Review)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Just saw Pitch Perfect 3 trailer. Looks like its going to be another year of fun ride. Incredibly excited to …

by Andrew190 on Dueling college a cappella groups in Pitch Perfect (Film Review)

We'd be hard pressed to find a free local weekly with film reviews this poetic. Your writers translate complex ideas …

by Aims Arches on Isabelle Huppert Unforgettably Avenges Herself in Elle (Film Review)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Baywatch—We Have This Theory on Actor Zac Efron's Inexplicable Success (Film Review)
  2. In The Lovers, Adulterous Romance and Lust Rekindle a Dying Marriage (Film Review)
  3. Film Review: King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (Film Review)
Indyweek Mobile
Giveaways
Hopscotch
Green Guide
Buy Indy Photos

© 2017 Indy Week • 320 E. Chapel Hill St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation