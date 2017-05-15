A Sneak Peek at MOFU Shoppe, Pho Nomenal Dumpling Truck's New Brick-And-Mortar

click to enlarge
MOFU Shoppe
Photo by Emma Laperruque
Sticky orange cauliflower at MOFU Shoppe
321 South Blount Street, Raleigh
www.facebook.com/mofushoppe
Pho Nomenal Dumplings has come a long way since Sunny Lin and Sophia Woo started it in 2014. Only one year into business, the lavender-hued food truck entered Season 6 of The Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race
—and won, earning a $50,000 prize.
Now the folks behind Pho Nomenal are working toward creating its first physical location, MOFU Shoppe
, slated to open in June.

Photo by Emma Laperruque
MOFU Shoppe's interior at Raleigh City Market on South Blount Street
On Friday night, Lin and Woo parked outside their new restaurant’s home in Raleigh and hosted a sneak-peek event, with DJ Rhymic (Ryan McGuire), free beer, a canned food drive for Haven House Services, and, of course, lots of dumplings. The truck offered some signatures—like pork-chive dumplings, pho, and pork belly Taiwanese spaghetti—as well as a preview of MOFU’s menu. “'Fu' translates to 'fortune' in Chinese," says Woo, "so the name means “more fortune, more food!”
The menu promises decadence: Sticky orange cauliflower with jalapeño cream sauce. Shrimp fried rice with lots of seafood and crispy bits. And deep-fried “late-night” chicken wings with three sauce options: caramel fish sauce with lime and garlic, sriracha and butter, and green goddess ranch.
While the truck will take a hiatus for the rest of the year after MOFU opens (save for a few special events), Lin and Woo hope to have it back on the road in 2018. And, in the meantime, at least we’ll have “mo” of their food at MOFU.