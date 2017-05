A Sneak Peek at MOFU Shoppe, Pho Nomenal Dumpling Truck's New Brick-And-Mortar

click to enlarge Photo by Emma Laperruque

Sticky orange cauliflower at MOFU Shoppe

MOFU Shoppe's interior at Raleigh City Market on South Blount Street

Pho Nomenal Dumplings has come a long way since Sunny Lin and Sophia Woo started it in 2014. Only one year into business, the lavender-hued food truck entered Season 6 of The Food Network’s—and won, earning a $50,000 prize.Now the folks behind Pho Nomenal are working toward creating its first physical location, MOFU Shoppe , slated to open in June.On Friday night, Lin and Woo parked outside their new restaurant’s home in Raleigh and hosted a sneak-peek event, with DJ Rhymic (Ryan McGuire), free beer, a canned food drive for Haven House Services, and, of course, lots of dumplings. The truck offered some signatures—like pork-chive dumplings, pho, and pork belly Taiwanese spaghetti—as well as a preview of MOFU’s menu. “'Fu' translates to 'fortune' in Chinese," says Woo, "so the name means “more fortune, more food!”The menu promises decadence: Sticky orange cauliflower with jalapeño cream sauce. Shrimp fried rice with lots of seafood and crispy bits. And deep-fried “late-night” chicken wings with three sauce options: caramel fish sauce with lime and garlic, sriracha and butter, and green goddess ranch.While the truck will take a hiatus for the rest of the year after MOFU opens (save for a few special events), Lin and Woo hope to have it back on the road in 2018. And, in the meantime, at least we’ll have “mo” of their food at MOFU.