Save Your Coins: Durham's Quarter House Arcade to Open by June 1 | Food
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
Food
INDY Week's food blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Save Your Coins: Durham's Quarter House Arcade to Open by June 1

Posted by on Tue, May 2, 2017 at 12:42 PM

click to enlarge Quarter House Arcade will feature a full liquor bar. - COURTESY OF THEODORE MANNING
  • Courtesy of Theodore Manning
  • Quarter House Arcade will feature a full liquor bar.
If you've heard the buzz about a new arcade and bar opening in downtown Durham and wondered what became of it, get your quarters ready. Quarter Horse Bar & Arcade will soon open its doors on the corner of Mangum and Main streets. Its owners say June 1 is the target date for the debut of the new space in the basement of the Kress building.

Right now it's full of lumber, tools, and other construction materials, but Jon Williams, Brandon Mise, and Murphy Turner are working feverishly on transforming it into an eclectic hangout poised to appeal to more than just gamers. Classic arcade games include Ms. Pac Man, Pole Position, and Dragon's Lair, along with a large lineup of pinball machines that will definitely be a draw. Even if you're light on quarters to burn, you may want to hang just for the wide-ranging musical playlist. Mise, who has DJ experience on his CV, has handled most of the musical curation, and Williams, a software developer by day, devised a system for taking bar patrons' requests after a keystroke or two. He's combining his skills with an abundant number of programmable LED lights to create bar lighting that responds to the music or forms artsy patterns. (He's programmed art on the side of a building before, so expect something cool.)

Quarter Horse will have a full liquor bar but won't be serving food. That means it will have to operate as a private club, thanks to the ridiculously bizarre liquor laws of North Carolina. So be prepared to join on your first visit, a small formality we've grown used to by now.

Plans are to open at 4 p.m.on weekdays and earlier on weekends (including a few family hours when kids are permitted). For more on the passion and philosophy behind Quarter Horse, keep your eyes open for an upcoming INDY issue with a full-length preview.

Tags: , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share
  |  

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Food

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

firefly...bring food! whether from home, the food trucks, our restaurant neighbors, or from our test kitchen. We're also participating in …

by fullsteam on Fullsteam Ahead: Durham Brewery Finally Unrolls Food Menu This Weekend (Food)

Does this mean we can't bring other food into the big room?

by firefly on Fullsteam Ahead: Durham Brewery Finally Unrolls Food Menu This Weekend (Food)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. N.C. Brewery Wicked Weed Purchased by Anheuser-Busch InBev. Dammit. (Food)

Most Recent Comments

firefly...bring food! whether from home, the food trucks, our restaurant neighbors, or from our test kitchen. We're also participating in …

by fullsteam on Fullsteam Ahead: Durham Brewery Finally Unrolls Food Menu This Weekend (Food)

Does this mean we can't bring other food into the big room?

by firefly on Fullsteam Ahead: Durham Brewery Finally Unrolls Food Menu This Weekend (Food)

STGMGR, dogs won't be allowed in the bar/service area, but will continue to be allowed in the unconditioned indoor/outdoor "big …

by fullsteam on Fullsteam Ahead: Durham Brewery Finally Unrolls Food Menu This Weekend (Food)

Does this mean that dogs are no longer allowed?

by stgmgr on Fullsteam Ahead: Durham Brewery Finally Unrolls Food Menu This Weekend (Food)

Find out how to promote your fishery business: case study of fishery creation - new article of Cleveroad company. If …

by Yulia Ye on N.C. Fishers Face a Policy Battle Today That Will Affect Our Local Seafood Options (Food)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation