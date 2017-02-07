The Blind Barbour Celebrates First Anniversary With Free Tastings All Week

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy of The Blind Barbour
The Blind Barbour, an excellent neighborhood craft cocktail and bourbon bar in Raleigh, celebrates its first anniversary
this week. Beginning tonight, the bar will offer complimentary tastings every evening.
From 6 to 8 p.m. tonight, a tasting of Jim Beam’s small-batch bourbons will feature pours from Basil Hayden’s, Booker's, and Baker's. As an added attraction, Jordan Joseph, from Chapel Hill's The Crunkleton, is taking a guest turn behind the bar from 6 until 11.
Wednesday offers two tastings. Copper & Kings American Brandy is highlighted from 6 to 8 p.m., followed at 9:30 by a Jack Daniel's tasting which lasts until 11. Raleigh’s Lyndy Bleu Duo provide a bit of drinking music.
Particularly noteworthy is Thursday evening’s display of Jefferson's Bourbon. It's a great opportunity to sample Jefferson's small batch options, including its Reserve and Ocean Aged releases. That one runs from 6 to 8 p.m.
On Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., local brewery Lonerider takes the spotlight with samples of Shotgun Betty, Hoppy Ki Yay, and more. On Saturday at the same time, a Pinetop Carolina Moonshine tasting caps the week off.
We first wrote about The Blind Barbour
a year ago right before its doors opened, and have relished in watching it steadily evolve with intrigue. Pull up a stool and a thoughtful array of specialty cocktails and an extensive line of bourbons are what first grab your attention. What makes the place stand out though is the atmosphere. That's by design.
“It was exciting to have my own business, but also scary as hell,” says Joey Barbour, who owns the bar along with his wife Michelle Palacios. “What if we don't get enough customers since we are off the beaten path? After several months, I realized what the neighborhood was craving. They wanted a place they could get away, yet be around friends and neighbors, a place that offered an experience and not just a table.”
Barbour and fellow bartender Nicole Scaraglino always make their patrons feel welcome, happy to serve a side of conversation along with your libation. And if by chance the bar doesn't stock your favorite spirit, let them know and Barbour will try to have it available the next time you visit.
As for what the bar's second year may hold, Barbour says there are definitely things to look forward to.
“We have ideas for a bourbon club, a cocktail class, and a few other interesting concepts we can't say yet,” he says, adding that they would be the first of their kind for Raleigh.
If those come together, it's exciting to think about what we'll be receiving for their second anniversary, isn't it?
The Blind Barbour, 3055 Medlin Drive, Raleigh. www.blindbarbour.com Hours: 5 p.m. - midnight, Tuesday – Thursday; 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. Friday – Saturday