A Mexican Christmas Tradition Benefits Local Immigrants on Tuesday at Cocoa Cinnamon | Food
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
Food
INDY Week's food blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, December 19, 2016

A Mexican Christmas Tradition Benefits Local Immigrants on Tuesday at Cocoa Cinnamon

Posted by on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 5:13 PM

click to enlarge 15439954_10157929775520464_8402188144797133960_n.jpg
In Mexico and Central America, Christmas season means celebrating and sharing tamales and champurrado, a hot chocolate atole, or pre-Columbian drink based in masa and cacao. These treats can be found during nightly neighborhood posadas, a Christmas ritual that re-enacts Mary and Joseph's search for lodging in Bethlehem.

To symbolize this journey, members of the Durham immigrant community are hosting a posada in support of refugee and immigrant families on Tuesday evening at Cocoa Cinnamon (Hillsborough Road location).

The money raised will benefit Alerta Migratoria NC, a community hotline and platform created as a result of the raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement since January 2016.

"At a time when the act of crossing a border in search of a better life has become so politicized, we hope this will serve to remind our community of the faces of the immigrant struggle, of those searching for a home here in North Carolina," says Viridiana Martinez, an undocumented immigrant and an activist since 2010. She helped launch Alerta Migratoria after ICE raids on local Central American refugee families.
click to enlarge Alerta Migratoria NC, with the support of Durham teachers, led the campaign that helped release Wildin David Guillen Acosta from immigrant detention. - VICTORIA BOULOUBASIS
  • Victoria Bouloubasis
  • Alerta Migratoria NC, with the support of Durham teachers, led the campaign that helped release Wildin David Guillen Acosta from immigrant detention.
Alerta Migratoria worked on the cases of six detained youth in North Carolina this year. The group stopped the deportation of four immigrant youth in North Carolina, including Riverside High School student Wildin David Guillen Acosta, who was released in August. He was detained for the six months before ICE, under mounting political and community pressure, released him on a $10,000 bond.

Martinez says that their hotline receives constant calls from all over the country from families looking for resources and support. The group works with a network of legal advisors and serve as community liaisons. The event will raise money for their work, which is currently unfunded.

The event at Cocoa Cinnamon begins at 7 p.m., with tamales, pan dulce, champurrado, singing, and more until 10 p.m.

Tags: , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Food

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

I noticed a couple of stores in Raleigh still sell the Golden Ale. Can you tell me all the stores …

by Jimesha on Bye Bye, Triangle Brewing Company, Which Is Closing Its Doors After Nearly a Decade (Food)

Hey ZZ, stop trolling. Allie wasn't commissioned for this pic -- she was eating lunch at this restaurant & took …

by Charlie Reece on Korean Fried Chicken and More at Durham's M Kokko by Chef Michael Lee (Food)

Sounds great....but the picture here by Allie Mullin, WTH?!?!!?
Why is the empty spot on the plate facing forward? …

by ZZ on Korean Fried Chicken and More at Durham's M Kokko by Chef Michael Lee (Food)

311 Holland St, Durham, NC 27701

by w3bshark on Korean Fried Chicken and More at Durham's M Kokko by Chef Michael Lee (Food)

Is this restaurant open now? What is the address? Can't find it on google maps.

by American Village on Korean Fried Chicken and More at Durham's M Kokko by Chef Michael Lee (Food)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

I noticed a couple of stores in Raleigh still sell the Golden Ale. Can you tell me all the stores …

by Jimesha on Bye Bye, Triangle Brewing Company, Which Is Closing Its Doors After Nearly a Decade (Food)

Hey ZZ, stop trolling. Allie wasn't commissioned for this pic -- she was eating lunch at this restaurant & took …

by Charlie Reece on Korean Fried Chicken and More at Durham's M Kokko by Chef Michael Lee (Food)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

© 2016 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation