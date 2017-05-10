click to enlarge

***



Last night,

Last night, President Trump fired FBI director James Comey , whose agency is investigating Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election and possible ties between the Kremlin and Trump associates. The ostensible reason for his own Tuesday Night Massacre—if you believe it, I’ve got some swampland in Florida to sell you—is that Comey treated Hillary Clinton unfairly, by breaking protocol in holding a press conference last summer to discuss his reasons for not recommending charges against her even though she’d been “extremely careless” with the handling of classified information. Officials said Comey was fired because senior Justice Department officials concluded that he had violated Justice Department principles and procedures last year by publicly discussing the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. Democrats have long argued that Comey’s decisions in the months and days before the election hurt Clinton’s standing with voters and affected the outcome, but the president and his closest advisers had argued that Comey went too easy on Clinton and her aides.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has recused himself from the Russia investigation but nonetheless recommended firing Comey, also

, saying he “did the right thing.”

President Donald Trump weighed firing his FBI director for more than a week. … He had grown enraged by the Russia investigation, two advisers said, frustrated by his inability to control the mushrooming narrative around Russia. He repeatedly asked aides why the Russia investigation wouldn’t disappear and demanded they speak out for him. He would sometimes scream at television clips about the probe, one adviser said.

Mr. Trump has been furious with news stories about his campaign’s ties to Russia. The White House has been critical of the leaks at the heart of those stories and tried unsuccessfully to enlist Mr. Comey in an effort to rebut the stories.

Days before he was fired, James B. Comey, the former F.B.I. director, asked the Justice Department for a significant increase in money and personnel for the bureau’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the presidential election, according to three officials with knowledge of his request.



Mr. Comey asked for the resources during a meeting last week with Rod J. Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general who wrote the Justice Department’s memo that was used to justify the firing of the F.B.I. director this week.

click to enlarge

***







After Trump fired Comey, however,

requested potentially crucial evidence—such as the emails, memos and phone records of the Trump campaign—in part because the panel’s chairman, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., has so far failed to respond to requests from the panel’s Democrats to sign letters doing so, the sources said.”After Trump fired Comey, however, Burr issued a statement expressing concern with this turn of events: I am troubled by the timing and reasoning of Director Comey’s termination. I have found Director Comey to be a public servant of the highest order, and his dismissal further confuses an already difficult investigation by the Committee. To date, Burr, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has appeared uninterested in investigating the Russia situation . After agreeing to the scope of its investigation, his committee twiddled its thumbs for months, declining to hire staffers or conduct interviews or subpoena documents. According to Michael Isikoff , an investigative reporter with Yahoo! News, as of late April the committee also hadn’t “